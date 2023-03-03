Winds whipped through all sides of Kentucky Friday forcing Governor Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency for the state. Somerset was in the dead-center of the riskiest area of the state, but thankfully the worst of the storm passed over without major damage to the area.
Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools Pat Richardson cancelled schools in anticipation of the torrent, the worst of which was projected to take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“That’s when the majority of our buses pick up our kids from school,” said Richardson. “It’s worrisome. Anything from trees in the road to electric wires.”
The kiddies stayed home while the central office ran on what Richardson called a “skeleton crew.”
No bones about it, storms passed right over Somerset around 2 p.m., but it was over as quickly as it had started with the high winds causing the storm to move quickly and lead to very little flooding.
Ed Ray, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Jackson Kentucky, said on Friday afternoon that the high winds will continue long after the storms over. He encouraged people to keep in shelter if they didn’t really have a reason to be out.
“Behind the system, there’s going to be some additional gusty winds associated with the storm system itself,” said Ray. “We’re looking at some high winds right now, we’re gonna be looking at some wind as high as 60 miles per hour.”
Still, around midnight Saturday, the weather is expected to have died down and returned to business-as-usual for Pulaski.
Gusty winds did continue throughout the afternoon, but precipitation remained light.
Safety Coordinator for Pulaski County Stacy Halcomb said that the storm which passed over only caused minor damage, as of press time. He did report a downed tree in a major road in Woodstock, but this didn’t hit any power lines or domiciles.
“I think it passed by us pretty quick,” said Halcomb. “May have missed us in a lot of ways there.”
