Blowing up fireworks on the fourth of July is as American as apple pie, but the weather doesn’t always cooperate. While explosions and smoke are expected on a July 4th night, this weekend’s smoke and explosions will be unrelated to the fireworks.
Canada’s record high temperatures have turned their dense forests into a tinderbox. As wildfires continue to blaze out of control, smoke has drifted down into the United States, reaching as far as Pulaski County itself.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released an advisory for all Kentucky citizens. The air quality index levels are at 180 parts per million, which puts Kentucky air at “unhealthy” levels.
Alex Vorst of the Jackson Weather Service said the air quality could affect people with asthma or other lung conditions. He says that people should absolutely not take “unnecessary risks.”
Smoke traveling all the way from Canada to Kentucky is a bit surprising, but Vorst says it’s all to do with the “upper level pattern.” The “upper level” is defined as “the portion of the atmosphere that is above the lower troposphere.” All the smoke is there, says Vorst, and until that pattern breaks down, Appalachia is going to stay smokey.
“And the smoke is going to keep filtering in,” said Vorst. “…a couple weeks back, the low pressure over New England helped facilitate the smoke filtering down, and we’re kind of seeing a somewhat similar setup that’s also allowing that smoke to filter down because of that upper level flow.”
As for thunderstorms, there’s about a 50% chance for all areas. While that’s certainly not a promise of your Fourth of July barbecue being rained out, it’s still a possibility, so the bottom line is to be prepared.
