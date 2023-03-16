No one was harmed in a fire early Thursday that destroyed a West Ky. 80 home.
According to Bengie Howard, Somerset Fire Department Chief, units were dispatched to a report of a residential blaze at 3160 West Ky. 80 at around 10:15 a.m.
"When we arrived on scene, we had a working structure fire, meaning that it was pretty well fully involved, at least 80 percent," said Howard.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured as a result of it, according to the chief.
He said that the fire's cause is under investigation, and is still unknown at this point. Firefighters do know that the fire started in the kitchen area of the house.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.
Assisting at the scene were the Nancy and Parkers Mill Fire Departments.
