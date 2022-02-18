Investigators are looking into a Thursday morning fire that claimed the life of a local teenager.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a structure fire on Dry Branch Road that was called into them around 3:38 a.m. Thursday.
“After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered human remains inside the burnt residence. The human remains could not be identified and have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification,” KSP stated.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed Friday that the victim had been confirmed to be a 16-year-old male.
Both he and KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington declined to name the victim because he was a juvenile.
Pennington said Friday that investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Pennington also said that two other people were in the residence at the time of the fire, but neither suffered major injuries.
KSP said they were assisted on the scene by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and the Coroner’s Office, as well as several local fire departments.
The Ferguson Fire Department made a social media post thanking the Somerset Fire Department, Haynes Knob Fire Department, White Lily Fire Department, Burnside Fire Department, Parkers Mill Fire Department, Bronston Fire Department and the U.S. Forestry Services for assistance on the fire.
“Ferguson firefighters were assisted this morning on the type of call we train for but pray we never have to work,” the post stated. “Tonight our thoughts and prayers go out to a family in our community, as well as the first responders who responded to this call.”
