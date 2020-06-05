A large number of Pulaskians were left in the dark Thursday night after thunderstorms played havoc with electric lines and substations.
Crews from South Kentucky RECC were working till the early morning hours restoring power to several parts of the county.
Joy Bullock, RECC communications coordinator, detailed the main areas where storm damage disrupted power. The first report came in around 8 p.m. from the Shopville area, where 578 homes were affected.
Bullock said that the outage was caused by trees hitting lines, and that it took nearly five hours to restore power.
Then, in the Oak Hill and Slate Branch areas, more wayward trees on lines caused an outage that began around 9:45 and lasted till around 1 a.m. Bullock said around 825 homes were affected.
But the biggest disruption began around 1:35 a.m. and was caused when lightning struck the Somerset substation. For around two hours, 1,384 were without power.
There were several smaller outages around the county, and several outages outside of Pulaski that crews dealt with as well, Bullock said.
The cause was a powerful series of storms that the National Weather Service website says rolled into Somerset around 7:55 p.m.
The storm produced heavy wind and lightning, and dumped about an inch of rain within one hour.
While the next few days are forecast to be a little more calm, the National Weather Service still warns of a 20 percent chance of possible thunderstorms popping up Saturday after 2 p.m.
There is another chance of storms Tuesday, with a 20 percent chance after 2 p.m. and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m.
Thunderstorm possibilities continue throughout the day Wednesday.
