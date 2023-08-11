When it comes to autumnal traditions in Pulaski County, SomerHarvest is getting to be right up there with pumpkin carving and hayriding.
SomerHarvest, a Farm-to-Table Celebration 2023 falls onto the Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset on Thursday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are now on sale — a limited amount, with only 100 available.
Whereas the event used to be held with one long table down the middle of East Mt. Vernon Street, just east of the Fountain Square, last year organizers broke it up into a number of slightly shorter but still lengthy tables in front of the Judicial Center.
Wynona Padgett of the non-profit Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC), which puts on the event each year, said that set up "worked out really well" last year, so they'll be doing it again in 2023.
The community dinner offers a chance to enjoy delicious food and desserts in an outdoor setting, sitting alongside friends and neighbors. Food is locally sourced and served on table with fall-themed decorations, to help get attendees in the mood for the season ahead.
Once again, Darlene Newell will be the chef preparing the meal and ensemble Pleasant Company will provide the ideal music for setting the right light mood.
"We've got an equation that works," said Padgett with a laugh.
Proteins will be acquired from Science Hill's Summit Meats, and many vegetables from Burnett Farms, as well as other local farms.
Tickets this year are $50. That's more than in the past, but Padgett noted that it's simply an effect of ingredients and supplies costing more in today's world.
Half of all money raised goes to support Somerset Community College scholarships, and the other half funds other SJWC community projects.
Spots are filling up; Padgett said on Wednesday that a little over a quarter of the 100 tickets available had already been sold.
"We haven't pushed it a whole lot yet ... but once they start selling, they'll sell out quickly," said Padgett.
People can get tickets at ticketleap.com, under the heading of "SomerHarvest: A Farm to Table Celebration 2023" or via PayPal (www.paypal.com) — the SJWC's address is SomersetJWC@yahoo.com. They can also contact Padgett at 606-383-0367 and make arrangements to get the tickets.
"If it is anything like last year, it will be amazing," said Padgett. "The weather was perfect last year. The breeze was nice. We keep the fountain on. ... It's just a really nice evening to come out and, number one, help us support our farming and agriculture community and our other local businesses we purchase items from, and it also gives everyone a chance to maybe try a new dish. People last year loved all the desserts, so we hope to have lots of good desserts again this year.
"It's a good time not only to enjoy that meal but to fellowship with others, because it's a communal table," she added. "No one gets their own table. ... I just think that it's a nice evening for couple or best friends or a group of girls to do a girls' night out. All ages are welcome. It's just a fun night to be part of something good in the community."
