Since the Independence Day holiday is upon us and pyrotechnics are on the brain, it's an excellent time to buy tickets to Burnside's fireworks show — coming up this September.
Tickets will go on sale by Monday for "Thunder Over the Island 2021," according to Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr.
Those who wish to do so may visit the visitburnside.com web page or "Burnside Tourism" Facebook page (@visitburnside) to purchase tickets in advance.
What was a free event to the public has become ticketed just to help the City of Burnside pay for the scope of the event, which has aimed to get even better entertainment this year.
"Thunder Over the Island" will be a two-day event this year around the Labor Day holiday, Friday Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4. Last year, the normal July 4 celebration was moved to later in the year due to the COVID-19 situation, but organizers found they liked the exclusivity of a festival around that later date, as opposed to competing with other area fireworks shows in July, so they decided to keep it a Labor Day event.
Musicians performing on that Friday, on which the festival will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., include the Leftovers, Cody Lee Meece, and headlining act, "country music legend" Ronnie McDowell, noted Crabtree.
The second day, which starts at 11 a.m. and goes to 10 p.m., features more of the Leftovers (appropriately enough), the Lake Cumberland Blues Society, Radiotronic (a favorite hits cover band Crabtree said is a "staple" of Fourth Street Live! in Louisville), and Eldon Huff, who has served as a guitarist and background vocalist for country artist Eric Church ("As far as talent, this guy has got it going on," said Crabtree). Closing out the festival is the Conch Republic Band, which specializes in covers of Jimmy Buffett — the perfect musical mood for a lakeside town like Lake Cumberland.
There will also be a number of food trucks and other fun activities, including a "monster" fireworks show. "It will be great," said Crabtree.
General admission tickets are $5 apiece. VIP tickets, which provide special close seating to see the bands, are $25 for either day, or $40 for both packaged together.
There isn't a title sponsor yet, but Crabtree said that they're in talks to get one currently.
Crabtree said that the Christmas Island light show planned for this holiday season is also looking for sponsorship of the different displays. Any business that is interested in sponsoring one or more can call Burnside's offices (ask for Jerrica, said Crabtree) at 606-561-4113 and ask what types of packages are available.
Additionally, Crabtree noted that Ford Brothers Inc. Auctioneers is working with Burnside to set the purchase of the scenes and main sponsorships on their website, www.fordbrothersinc.com, to make it easier and a low pressure environment for sponsors. It is scheduled to launch July 5 and run until inventory is sold out.
