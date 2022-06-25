Exile is returning.
A band with deep Kentucky roots — including some right here in Pulaski County — and a collection of highly recognizable songs will be coming to Burnside for the 2022 "Thunder Over Burnside" event this coming Labor Day weekend, and tickets are now on sale.
The two-day festivities are sponsored by the Kingsford Charcoal company, which has a presence in the Burnside area, and represent a close-out of summer fun in Pulaski County, with music, food trucks, fireworks and more.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the City of Burnside postponed their annual fireworks show for Independence Day in 2020 and moved it to September. The city liked the idea so much that they've kept it as a Labor Day-centered event ever since.
Exile headlines a number of strong musical acts performing at this year's event, taking the stage on Friday, September 2.
Exile has been active since 1963, and had their biggest hit with “Kiss You All Over” in 1978. Other well-known tunes include “Woke Up in Love, “I Don’t Want to Be a Memory,” and “I Can’t Get Close Enough.”
Exile entered the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2013, and toured with Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars in their early days.The band, formerly known as The Exiles, formed in Richmond, but played often in Somerset in the 1960s, becoming well known to local fans of the popular music at the time.
Marlon Hargis, a Pulaski County High School alum, eventually became part of the band, and still plays keyboards for them. In 2014, Exile played in Somerset and was given a ceremonial key to the city.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson is excited to have Exile coming to "the only town on Lake Cumberland" to perform.
"We've been working on trying to get them here for some time," he said. "In the community, the buzz is really going. There are a lot of people that are really excited to see them come here."
Exile goes on at 8 p.m, with Tone Control opening for them at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles said Friday's event is more of a concert, similar to the Memorial Day show by Rhonda Vincent last month. There will be food truck vendors and a beer garden, as in years past.
Day two of "Thunder," on Saturday, September 3, is more "family focused," noted Pyles, with more of a festival feel. Kids' entertainment like inflatables and magic acts will be part of the festivities, and after the bands, the sky will light up with the annual fireworks display.
Bands performing on Saturday are Radiotronic at 6 p.m., and Walker Montgomery at 8 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the vendors and kids' area available to access.
Montgomery is part of a country music royal family — his father is John Michael Montgomery, and his uncle is Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, making him another big name act to come to Burnside in 2022. Walker has established his own place in the music world however, and Pyles is pleased to have him on board.
"He's an up-and-coming country artist, currently out of Nashville, but he's a Kentucky boy from right up the road," she said.
Tickets are available on eventbrite.com, under "Kingsford's Thunder Over Burnside 2022."
Weekend VIP passes covering both days are $65, with complimentary seating, refreshments, and private restrooms. VIP tickets for Friday only are $50, and general admission for Friday is $25; general admission guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets or other seating for the Cole Park venue.
General admission for Saturday is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and below, and VIP tickets for Saturday only are $35. Tickets are available online or for purchase at Burnside City Hall.
"I think most people know about the event, so there are a lot of people anticipate coming, its their annual Labor Day plans," said Pyles. "I've also seen people excited about guys that are fairly local (Exile and Montgomery) and have made it big. It's a local draw simply from the fact that these are local guys."
