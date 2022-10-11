Somerset City Council held a special presentation Monday night, giving the key to the city to a many who has spend much of his career trying to protect Somerset and Pulaski County as a whole.
Tiger Robinson – and several members of his family – were visibly moved by the recognition during the City Council’s meeting.
He told councilors and Mayor Alan Keck that one of the biggest things that keeps him going is the support of his family.
“I really appreciate the council doing this,” he told the crowd.
Robinson may be best known to the public as Pulaski’s former Public Safety officer.
For 19 years he kept the residents of Pulaski County informed before, during and after natural events or emergency incidents.
That includes snowstorms, ice storms, tornados, floods, fires, wrecks, and, in at least one memorable occasion, an earthquake.
Robinson was front and center each fall, warning residents when it was unsafe to burn due to the high risk of starting wildfires. He was also often on scene when hikers went missing or helping first responders when vehicle or boating accidents took place.
When Robinson announced his resignation at a 2016 Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting by handing out copies of his resignation letter, it was noted by the Commonwealth Journal that a couple of magistrates “playfully crumpled theirs up and lobbed them back at Robinson.”
On Monday, Keck told the audience that it was important to thank those who have served as a first responder for a long time.
“I want to say this to Mr. Tiger Robinson, we’re giving a key to the city tonight for your life of service,” Keck said. “… When you think of Tiger, you think of exactly that – someone who has committed their life to emergency services and first responders.”
Also, when addressing Robinson’s wife, Loretta, Keck stated, “Anybody who’s given their life to first responders or emergency services knows that the spouse – man or woman – also gives and sacrifices a lot, and so we’re thankful for the family as well.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council heard from resident Mary Lou Brown, who addressed concerns about safety in her neighborhood.
Brown told the council about being approached at her home by a female stranger.
“She told me she had seen me at the dog park, and she lived in Laurel County, and she’d been to my house looking for me a couple of times and she wanted to be my friend,” Brown said.
Brown noted that it was on the same day in which a house very near her, the one on Wilcher Avenue, burned down.
Somerset Fire Department officials have stated that the fire is under investigation.
Brown also said that several of her neighbors have seen strangers walking through the area with shopping carts full of personal items, often going to and from the house that was burned.
She said people who have been in that house have thrown burnt insulation out into the yard “to make more room,” presumably so more people could stay in there.
She and her neighbors requested the area be made into a neighborhood watch area, and noted that just because the majority of the people who live there are older or retired, they were not going to stand by and let their sense of safety be taken away.
“We’re looked at as weaker people due to our age, but we’re strong. We’re strong enough we’re not going to let them run us out,” she said.
Council members also held the first reading of a zone change in which 225 Langdon Street would be changed from a Residential-2 to a Business-3 lot.
A second reading and vote will be held at a later date.
