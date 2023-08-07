For nearly 35 years, Gilbert “Tiger” Robinson protected the citizens of Pulaski County with his tireless efforts as a firefighter and later as the Pulaski County Fire and Emergency Management Coordinator. Not only did Robinson protect the local area from fire and other emergencies, but he was a highly respected firefighter throughout the entire state of Kentucky.
Last week, Robinson was inducted into the Kentucky Firefighters Association Hall of Fame during the KFA President’s Banquet and Hall of Fame Induction in Louisville, Ky. The Hall of Fame award is the highest honor that the KFA can award a firefighter. Robinson was presented his KFA Hall of Fame award from his longtime friend and former Fire Commission Chairman Ronnie Day.
“You would be hard pressed to find a better recipient for this award,” said Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd. “Tiger Robinson has spent a lifetime in service to this county, and his years as a first responder have earned him not only the respect of his peers but also the admiration of colleagues in emergency services and beyond.”
This honor, and all the other awards that Robinson has received over the years, do not compare to the number of lives he has saved or positively impacted.
Robinson attended his first Kentucky Firefighter Association conference in 1992. He became active in the KFA around 1995. He coached and competed with the Faubush Tri-County Olympic team for many years, establishing Faubush as a state power in the KFA Olympics.
Robinson worked on the KFA Olympic Committee and helped organize the Red Helmet Ride to the Firefighter Memorial in Frankfort. Robinson also attended the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service in Emittsburg several times. He served on and assisted with several KFA committees during his time in the Fire Service.
From 2013 to 2015, Robinson served as the Chairman of the State Fire Commission, promoting issues important to the fire service. In 2015, Robinson was hired to the position of Fleet Maintenance Director with Kentucky State Fire Rescue Training. He served in that capacity until retirement in 2022.
Robinson has received many honors and accolades during his time in the fire service. He received the “Citation for Meritorious Achievement Award.” He was also given the honorary title of Colonel Aide de Camp to the Commissioner of Kentucky State Police, along with the everlasting admiration of the Kentucky State Police for his valiant efforts in keeping with the highest traditions of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Although Robinson spent most of his adult life fighting fires to protect others, as a young boy he suffered third-degree burns while trying to build a campfire. In first grade, his Uncle Marshel Herring who was on the local fire department, taught a class on fire safety to Robinson and his classmates. Later that year, the young Tiger Robinson decided to build a campfire on Labor Day weekend, and in the process his shorts caught fire. The young boy recalled what his Uncle Marshal taught him and his classmates to “Stop Drop and Roll”.
Using that technique, Robinson was able to extinguish the fire, but not before he was severely burned. Robinson suffered third degree burns from above his right knee down to his ankle. He underwent several weeks of painful treatments for his burns, and was later haunted by nightmares of fire.
Robinson grew up around the fire service. His dad was a member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department. His Uncle Marshel and cousin Marc Hering served on the Harrisburg Fire Department. His brother Kellie is a retired firefighter, and his brother Jamie and son-in-law Hunter Frye are members of the Somerset Fire Department.
With all this fire service tradition, it was only natural that Robinson wanted to serve his community as a firefighter. He served on the Nancy Fire Department, and helped organize and start the Faubush Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department in 1985. He served as Assistant Chief of the department from 1985 to 1989. In 1989, Robinson was elected Chief of Faubush Fire Department, a position he held until 1997.
“I first met Tiger in 1987 on a training at a house burn in Nancy,” stated Somerset Fire Chief Bengie Howard. “We have been friends ever since. If anything major happened, no matter what it was, Tiger was always there and he was always right in the middle of where the worst part was. He had more connection than a California phone book and if you needed it he would land a 747 [airplane] on [Hwy] 27.
“The [county] magistrates love him and still do because he kept them informed and got things done,” Howard added. “All in all, the people of Pulaski county had a friend in Tiger. He had a desk but he never used it because he wasn’t that type of leader. He was a ‘hands on kinda guy.’”
In 1997, Robinson was hired as the Pulaski County Fire and Emergency Management Coordinator. He served in that role until 2016. During his time as Commissioner, Pulaski County applied for and received grants to build the Pulaski County Fire Training Center which included a maintenance garage with two full-time mechanics, storage, training facilities and a drill tower.
As Emergency Management Coordinator, Robinson worked with the local schools to plan and practice for weather related emergencies, active shooter scenarios, drug and alcohol scenarios and of course fire prevention and safety. Robinson served as chairman of the Lake Cumberland Firefighter Association and the Pulaski County Fire/Rescue Association.
“I am so proud of all the accomplishments that were made during my 19-plus years as the Pulaski County Fire Coordinator/Director,” Robinson stated. “It was just an honor to work with the county judges, magistrates, and all the emergency personnel in Pulaski County. We had a great team. I always tried to surround myself with great people, who always accomplished great things.”
When not working in the fire service, Robinson loves to go camping and cruising on his Firefighter Edition Harley Davidson motorcycle. He has participated in many motorcycle rides on his Harley. He especially enjoys spending time with his wife Loretta, their two kids, and especially their grandson Mazen.
