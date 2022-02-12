After a period of being put on ice, Saturday saw things heat up at Somerset's new ice rink located at SomerSplash Water Park.
Tiki's Winter Wonderland officially opened this weekend at the water park located on Ky. 2227 and from the looks of it, the ice was already busy, on an appropriately chilly day.
No numbers were available on Saturday, but there were a number of skaters out later Saturday afternoon, and personnel confirmed things had gone well throughout the day.
A series of supply chain delays kept the rink from opening during the holiday season, but for city officials, it's better late than never.
“We greatly appreciate the community’s patience as we have navigated supply and shipping challenges that have been out of our control,” said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.. “But we’re thrilled that our residents and visitors can now enjoy this attraction for the remainder of the winter season.”
The rink holds 4,100 square feet of real ice and as many as 130 skaters per session. In addition to 90-minute ice skating sessions, visitors to Tiki’s Winter Wonderland will be able to purchase a variety of concessions, including hot chocolate, coffee, and food. Open fire pits and patio heaters will surround the venue to warm patrons on cooler days.
Samantha Wesley and Martin Dick were two of the skaters using the rink Saturday afternoon, and were having a good time. First-time skaters, the college-aged pair were happy to have something unique like this in the area.
"It's not as hard as I thought it would be," said Wesley.
Tiki’s Winter Wonderland will be open from Feb. 12 to April 10. Tickets are $15 per person for a 90-minute time block, which includes skate rental, and can be purchased online or at the gate. Hours are as follows:
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:15-8:45 p.m.
Saturdays: 12-1:30 p.m., 2:15-3:45 p.m., 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:45-8:15 p.m.
Sundays: 1-2:30 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.somersplash.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.