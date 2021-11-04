In the early hours of this Sunday, places like ours that observe Daylight Saving Time will “fall back” into what is considered to be standard time.
While gaining that extra hour of sleep over the weekend is a much easier adjustment than recovering from the hour we lost in the spring, there can still be some health and safety issues to keep in mind when trying to adjust one’s internal clock with what the clock on the wall now says the time is.
So how can someone adjust to having to go to bed and wake up an hour earlier than they are used to? It might be worth starting that adjustment as soon as possible, according to some web sites like WebMD and the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Instead of trying to immediately go to bed an hour early, start by going to bed 10 to 15 minutes early on night one. Then, keep going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night, and after a few days, the body will hopefully adjust.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac also suggests keeping a regular schedule, avoiding exercise within four hours of bed time, avoiding electronics for at least an hour before bedtime and getting out in the sun more often during daylight hours. That way, a person’s internal clock may be easier to reset to the new time.
But why is the time change considered so dangerous for some people? It has to do with a combination of sleep depravation and adjusting to changing driving conditions in both the early morning and late afternoon.
“According to The National Highway Safety Administration, 50% of injury accidents nationwide are due to drivers not being alert and driving while tired,” said Captain Mike Correll with the Somerset Police Department. He reminded everyone that the body needs some time to adjust to the time change, which can result in fatigue.
“While we adjust to the environmental changes, be sure to stay alert when behind the wheel,” he said.
Other tips Correll gave for safe driving after the time change include:
• Approach common pedestrian heavy areas with extra caution during the drive home. Walkers who normally walk at a time that will soon be dark should consider wearing reflective materials or devices when crossing the street.
• Ensure your headlights, windows, tail lights, signal lights, and windshield wipers are clean and in good working condition so you can see and be seen on the road.
• It’s a good time to give your vehicle a tune-up, especially with winter weather following the time change. Ensure fluids are topped off, tires still have good tread and windshield wipers get replaced if necessary.
• Anytime you drive in low-light or rain and foggy conditions, turn on your headlights. Even when the sun is still out, turning your headlights on can help other motorists see you through the glare of the setting sun.
• Keep your line of vision clear by removing ice on your windshield that often develops quickly after the sun goes down.
• Brush away snow from your car before driving and become familiar with the temperature and defrost settings. The worst thing a tired driver can do is become distracted by adjusting the car’s settings.
• Before you pull out onto the roadway, always make sure your headlights are on and all interior lights and onboard navigation devices are dimmed so the bright lights don’t distract or blind you.
• Commuters who travel west in the evening know firsthand how blinding the setting sun can be. Take this into consideration and use your cars sun visor or appropriate eyewear to assist you with the ability to see other cars or hazards when driving.
Also, places like the Cleveland Clinic and WebMD say that sleep depravation worrying enough that if you feel like you need to take a 15- to 20- minute nap in the afternoon, go ahead and do it.
While it’s true that a daytime nap can cause some people to have problems going to sleep on time at night, sometimes that cat nap can do more help than harm, they say.
Those websites warn against sleeping more than 20 minutes, however, due to how too much of a nap could affect your night time schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.