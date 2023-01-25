It’s the story of a small town in the south, evoking images of another time, the echoes of the past.
And while that could describe Somerset and the saga of the Virginia Theater, it also captures the essence of the 1962 film, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel by Harper Lee, “To Kill a Mockingbird” — directed by Robert Mulligan, and starring Gregory Peck, as well as a young Robert Duvall in his film debut — will be the first film shown at the new-look Virginia Theater for the upcoming Classic Movie Night series, on Thursday, February 16.
Local personality John Alexander was tabbed as the emcee for the monthly event, which will feature classic motion pictures from decades past.
It will be the first time a movie has been shown in the historic East Mt. Vernon Street building since the Virginia Cinema closed in 1994 (save for a screening of “Casablanca” on a bare back wall during a June 2018 Block Party hosted by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce).
Since being renovated and re-opening this past summer, the Virginia Theater has been primarily host to musical events, as well as Flashback Theater Co.’s “Miracle on 34th Street” as a live performance venue. But the Classic Film Night series helps bring the Virginia back to its cinematic roots.
Each showing will begin with a short message and history of the film from Alexander. The first two movies scheduled are “To Kill a Mockingbird” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 and “The Quiet Man” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” tells a story about a quest for justice amid racism in the deep south in 1930s — the story of attorney Atticus Finch’s defense of African-American Tom Robinson, who is accused of raping a white girl, as well as the coming-of-age for Finch’s children Scout and Jem, and their encounter with reclusive neighbor Boo Radley.
“In curating a list of movies for The Virginia, I wanted to have films that not only mean a lot to as many people as possible,” said Alexander, “but I also wanted to show movies that have historical significance. With February being Black History Month, I felt that ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ would be the perfect movie to begin this classic film series.”
Though the Virginia is no longer strictly a movie theater, focusing more on live events, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said that he always sought to honor the building’s history by showing classic films, something many had hoped for during the years that efforts to revive the Virginia were being made.
“I’m thrilled to be bringing movies back to The Virginia and love that John has committed to hosting these events, as he’s been one of the most dedicated proponents of bringing The Virginia back to life through the years,” said Keck in November when the projector and screen were installed. “I’m excited to watch some of the classics in this space like the generations before us and to bring this building full circle from one century to the next.
“It has been a privilege to watch our community embrace The Virginia and the possibilities it brings to downtown,” he added, “and I continue to be grateful to all of those who have helped make this dream a reality.”
Appropriately to the first film being shown, much of the discussion around what to do with the Virginia revolved around the lamentable history of its balcony. Black theatergoers were forced to sit there during the days of segregation. Today, the upstairs space at the Virginia has been transformed into a modern seating area and lounge, open to all who enter.
“While The Virginia is now a place for everyone, people of all walks of life, there was a time when that wasn’t the case,” said Keck said. “But we have overcome, and this building lives on as a place where we can come together, break bread, share spirits, fellowship and be proud of who we are and where we’re going as a community.”
Tickets to the first three movies, with 180-seat capacity, are now available on The Virginia’s website, thevirginiaky.com. General admission lower level seating is $5. If the showing is not sold out, tickets will be sold at the door, but only credit cards and digital payment will be accepted.
Those interested can watch the Virginia’s website and social media channels (@thevirginiaky) for announcements of future movie night titles.
