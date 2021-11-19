While he was one of the first to state his intent for running for Pulaski County Sheriff, Friday morning Todd Dalton became the fourth to officially file to run.
Dalton is joining David Wesley, Bobby Jones and Troy McLin in a Republican runoff for the position. As of this time, no Democrats have filed.
Dalton’s name will be familiar to many, because the Pulaski native was the Kentucky State Police Post 11 Commander, a position he held from October 2014 to August 2020.
In total, he’s spent 31 years with KSP. During that time, he served as Lieutenant for the Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations Unit.
Before his law enforcement career, he served four years in the Air Force.
Though he retired from KSP last year, he said he wanted the opportunity to serve his home county.
“I’ve served my country, I’ve served my state, and even though I’ve worked in Pulaski County, I’ve never officially held a position in Pulaski County,” Dalton said. “With my qualifications and experience of running the State Police post and being the assistant commander in drug enforcement, I think I bring a lot to the table.”
Dalton announced when he retired from KSP last year his intent to run – a promise he has kept, despite the tragic loss of his wife Sherri in September.
“When you go through something like that, it’s life-changing,” Dalton said about losing his wife. “I reflected on it and prayed on it, and you have to reevaluate your priorities in life. She was my biggest supporter, so I decided [running] was the right thing to do.”
If elected to the office, Dalton has a clear road map of where he wants to go.
“One of my first official actions, should I win the race, is to move the sheriff’s office – inside the office – back to the front where Sam Catron had it,” Dalton said. “I want the people to have access to the sheriff. And I want them to be able to call me. ... That’s what the sheriff gets paid to do, to work with the citizens of the county.”
After that, Dalton said he wants to reevaluate every position within the sheriff’s office, “to make sure we’ve got the right personnel in the right positions,” he said.
He has his eye on trying to curb the current drug epidemic within the community, focusing more on cutting the supply chain.
“We can’t arrest our way out of the war on drugs, but with my experience, I think we can go after the mid- and upper-levels and disrupt the supply chain. If you disrupt the supply chain, we might be able to help some people during that,” he said.
In order to help those who are addicted to drugs, one of the programs Dalton wants to bring in is one called the Angel Initiative. He said it was a program used by KSP and many other agencies around the state. With it, anyone who is addicted can go to the sheriff’s office, and staff there will help find a place in a rehab center for them.
Another program Dalton wants to encourage is something called the Handle With Care program. That is aimed towards helping children who have been involved in some kind of incident, whether it’s having witnessed domestic violence, been involved in an accident, or whatever other critical incident has taken place that might alter a child’s frame of mind.
With the program, law enforcement would inform the child’s teachers – without violating the child’s privacy – that some kind of incident has taken place. That way, the teachers can better understand why the child may be acting differently or sleeping in class.
Most of the time, teachers have no idea that anything has happened, he said, and this might help them better understand the child’s altered behavior.
Dalton grew up in Bronston and attended Burnside High School (laughing while saying there were a total of 42 people in his graduating class).
After serving in the Air Force, he was a graduate of the KSP Cadet Class of 1989 and first assigned to the Harlan KSP post, primarily serving Bell County.
He first joined KSP’s Post 11 in London in 1996. in 2004, he was sent to Bowling Green where he served as a sergeant for 11 months before coming back to London.
Dalton points out that being a post commander, he oversaw seven counties. While he admits that watching over only one county would be considered easier than seven, he’s not discounting that Pulaski is the third largest county in area in the state.
