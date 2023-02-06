Managing an entity as large as Pulaski County Government is no walk in the park. It helps to have some extra voices in the conversation — and that’s what new Judge-Executive Marshall Todd is looking to gain.
“In his promise to give the park back to the citizens, Judge Todd gathered together 10 members of the community with interests and backgrounds ranging from camping, the lake, security, trails, and food trucks,” said John Alexander, Public Information Officer for Pulaski County Government.
“Though these advisory committee members will not make decisions about the park, they will bring concerns and issues to Judge Todd for his consideration,” he added. “He will then take those issues to Fiscal Court and keep them informed about community concerns in Pulaski County Park.”
The list of individual committee members was not available at this time, but Todd anticipates those who do participate being a valuable resource to his office.
“It’s not an official park board, it’s an advisory committee put together to represent all interests of the park,” said Todd. “It just gives me some ideas, some discussion points on where we need to go with making the park better and fairer for everyone.”
There have been some specific concerns about the park, and Todd does have some firm plans already in place. Perhaps the most talked-about over the last year has been the fate of the beach area, which was closed last summer after concerns about contamination were raised to government officials.
Despite its reputation as a popular tourism draw on Lake Cumberland, the arduous process that is getting the beach in sufficient shape to re-open has Todd bearish about its future.
“At this point, I don’t have any hope for it to re-open,” said Todd. “The water level is way down, and I’ve talked to the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) about it, and they say there’s going to be some strict standards in place to open the beach back up. It’s got to be monitored daily ... and also, it has to be tested very frequently, and we also have to get the permits through the state to get it open. So it’s quite a process to get it open, since we’ve had the bad complaint on it before. They’re going to watch it very closely this year to make sure it’s done correctly.
“Right at this time, we have so much stuff going on that we don’t need to be concerned with the beach,” he added.
That may change in the future, noted Todd, but there are other factors to consider, including the cost of getting more sand and labor to get it back open.
“It’s going to be quite an expense moving forward,” he said, “and we’re limited on funding right now.”
Other parts of the park have a more optimistic future. Todd said that the park’s cabins might be even more accessible in the future, as he’s going to look at year-round rental opportunities.
“Usually the park closes the last of November and we don’t have anyone there, but we are going to look at wintertime rentals,” he said, noting that campsites will have to remain inaccessible that time of year. “If someone wants to rent (a cabin) while the park is closed, it will be available.”
As far as those using the park for seasonal camping, he says seasonal, or annual, passes will be respected, with all of last year’s seasonals allowed to back to their same spot for 2023.
“In the past, they put everyone who handed in an application for a seasonal spot in a bowl and pulled the names out, and that’s the way they assigned the seasonal spots,” said Todd. “A seasonal is a camper or RV site that sets up normally in April and stays until November, roughly.”
That type of lottery “didn’t turn out well” in the past, from what Todd understands, and he’s not eager to do it again annually.
“We’re just planning on assigning spots,” he said. “As long as we have good seasonals, they’ll probably stay as seasonals.
“The reason we’re doing it this year is because I’m new on the scene and I don’t want to create a lot of confusion trying to hand-pick seasonals that I know nothing about,” added Todd.
He also added that the Corps of Engineers won’t allow county government to limit the seasonals to only local Pulaski Countians; “It has to be open to everyone.”
Todd is doing away with “host” sites, which were seasonal spots made available for free. “They were supposed to be assigned to the park to watch over it and be a caretaker and a point of information,” said Todd.
His reasoning for eliminating those free host seasonals is “to give everyone a fair chance.” He said that there’s been “some jealousy” between those with the free spots and those having to pay. “I just thought I’d make it fair to everyone, that everybody pays up front.”
