For the last four years, the "State of the County" address has been given by Steve Kelley. In 2023, it was Marshall Todd's turn at the mic.
Todd, who won the office of Pulaski County Judge-Executive away from Kelley last year, gave his first such speech in the fifth-annual edition of the "State of the City and County" event for the August Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon.
And whereas Kelley was known for bringing visual aids such as food to demonstrate his points, Todd kept things simple — and relatively brief. Even so, he still continued the tradition of touching on projects that county government has in the works while not shying away from the challenges facing his office and the Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
"We have a lot of things going on in the county that we are pretty proud of," said Todd, who comes to the judge-executive position from the construction industry. "... We have an open-door policy at the courthouse. Anyone can walk in at any time, and either I'll be there or my assistants will be there. We will take care of your business."
For Todd, taking care of business has been the theme of his first year in office. He told the crowd that he quickly learned upon taking office that "one of the first things we needed to do in county government was get control of our finances."
Said Todd, "We walked into the office and we realized that the county is carrying about a $16 million debt. So we have to work with that every day. Every budget and every cycle that we do, we have to be aware that we do owe money. We're making payments, we're doing that very well, we just have to watch what we do.
"Also, you've probably heard a thing or two about audits. I'm tired of audits," he added. "I've been in the office for seven months; we have endured, to say the least, two audits from the state government. The latest audit that's coming out ... it will show that we had 18 findings, serious findings, that we are diligently working through at this time to correct. Because I realize that every dollar that's taken in by county government and spent by county government is your money. It's taxpayers' money and we must be very careful to record and document every dollar that's spent through our county system, and we're working very hard to do that."
To that end, Todd noted the hire of new county treasurer Crissa Morris, formerly city clerk for the City of Burnside, and finance officer Natasha Duncan. He also made mention of Don Franklin as the county's first full-time emergency management director, who Todd said is currently putting together a comprehensive countywide plan for first responders with plans on calling on members of the business community to help prepare for potential disaster scenarios.
"We'll know where to turn to, where to go, what churches we'll be involved with to make sure that we have boots on the ground, because all these people will come in to help and we need to have a plan in place to take care of our businesses and food and homes and all the shelter that goes with that plan," said Todd. "... Also, (Franklin) has applied for funding for five tornado shelters and I'm very confident that we're going to get some of (that) funding in the next year through FEMA. We're going to locate those tornado shelters throughout Pulaski County to give us a safe place to go."
Todd said that a lot of the job of being the head of county government "entails developing relationships," particularly with state and national officials. Since being elected, Todd said he's been to Washington D.C. twice to meet with Congressman Hal Rogers and others.
"I've tried to frequent D.C. as much as we can, because all the funding comes through federal government or state government. We're very blessed also to have five state reps that represent Pulaski County. That gives us a big voice in Frankfort," said Todd. "So we want to cultivate those relationships. I think we're seeing the benefit of developing these relationships, even with (Somerset Community) College, with SPEDA, with the city. Everyone working together makes us much stronger."
Many of those parties were involved last week in the ribbon cutting for the new roadwork at the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461, which Todd discussed on Tuesday — "It was a monumental task to get that thing opened up, and we're all glad to see the orange barrels and the red barrels removed so we can get through there."
He added, "I think that is just a small part of what Pulaski County's future going to be going forward," calling it the "gateway to the east" of Kentucky's geography. Todd also recalled Rogers announcing at the event that he'd made the request for $45 million in federal dollars to start work on the northern bypass project.
"The county government was glad to sign the papers for that; we are the grant applicant for that project," said Todd. "... I think we'll start having dirt moved within the next year. That will tie us in from U.S. 27, where it is now, all the way to Ky. 461. But that's just a small part of what (the project will be).
"I want you to pause just a second and think of what this would mean to Pulaski County, when they get that opened all the way to Ky. 461, and then the rest of the plans to go on to Mt. Vernon with the four-lane," he continued. "That would put us on an interstate highway system all the way from I-65 to I-75. We would have an interstate system right through the middle of central Kentucky and Pulaski County. Talk about huge for tourism and moving goods and services throughout the county and throughout the region. It's super for Pulaski County going forward."
Todd told the crowd that the county is also currently seeking funding for a trail system in southern Pulaski, which he believes will be a "huge boost for tourism." He noted that the state has discussed a multi-million dollar grant to form a trail in the Sloans Valley area that goes through into the Big South Fork area, McCreary County and the Daniel Boone National Forest.
"We're feeling real confident at this time that we'll get that funding," said Todd. "I am meeting with the forest rangers in Stearns on Monday morning, and we're really pumped about that. This could be a signature project on the trail system to complement Pulaski County and tourism."
Todd also mentioned asking for water line extensions to help Pulaski Countians who lack running water; "That's something we're trying desperately to correct, because I hear it constantly that we have problems like that," said Todd.
He also noted that they want to continue working closely with SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) to better Pulaski County, and expressed a desire to see the Kentucky governor's office — currently held by Democrat Andy Beshear, who is running to hold that position against Republican challenger Daniel Cameron in November — take a greater interest in this area.
"I hear the governor all the time — because I'm the county judge, I get to attend a lot of conferences with him — I hear the governor saying all the great things he is doing for the commonwealth and where he's putting all these jobs," said Todd, himself a Republican. "Well, I don't hear Pulaski County mentioned. So we want to change that going forward. We want some stuff brought here."
Todd said that Pulaski's future "looks great" and is excited to be serving as the county's judge-executive.
"We will not lack the effort ... to make sure this thing works," he said. "We're going to give it all we've got."
