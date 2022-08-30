For the remainder of the Steve Kelley administration, Pulaski County Park’s beach is closed. What happens next is in other hands.
In late July, the beach area at the eastern Pulaski park facility was closed due to concerns about a possible fungus threat. Complaints made online about beach users suffering rash-like symptoms led to officials making the call, and ultimately shutting the beach down for the rest of the summer tourism season.
The county goverment and Lake Cumberland District Health Department had discussed testing the water at the beach before re-opening it to the public (Pulaski County Park itself has remained open and accessible). Kelley had estimated at the beginning of August that it would take at least a month to get the initial testing done and get approval to open back up. The park would then need to be permitted, something that had not been necessary before due to it getting approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to open.
On Tuesday, Kelley noted that there were no updates on the beach situation from his end and that the testing has not taken place yet as it couldn’t have been done in time to re-open the beach for tourists this year.
“The next administration will have to figure out if they want to have a beach or not,” said Kelley. “... There was really no sense in (testing the water, as) the season was getting ready to be over.”
That “next administration” will see Marshall Todd in the judge’s seat, after he defeated Kelley in last May’s Primary Election. The local builder spoke to the Commonwealth Journal Tuesday, and affirmed that he would like to see the beach remain a viable tourist attraction — if possible.
“If at all possible, we’ll try to get that back open,” said Todd. “... I’m interested in maintaining it, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily be done, because I don’t want to open it with a health hazard, for sure.”
Todd said that they’ll work slowly and carefully to make sure everything is tested correctly, and will work with state agencies, including the Kentucky Division of Water.
“We’ve got to do an overall (check) of the whole park, to make sure we’re up to standard,” he said.
With Todd taking over at the start of 2023, he’ll have about five months or so to make sure the beach is tested and safe, as opposed to the short window of time that was presented to Kelley.
“I’ve got to check with the Corps (of Engineers) — I’ve already talked with them,” said Todd. “I’ve got to talk to them some more about the situation. We’ll definitely have to get it permitted and get it tested, and we’ll have to see what all issues are taking place down there for sure. Before we open it back up, it’s got to be safe for the people, and it will have to be maintained for sure.”
