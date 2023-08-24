While Tuesday’s vote by Pulaski County Fiscal Court magistrates seems to have locked in the county’s insurance provider for at least one more year, the need to look at collecting information on possible competition still sits on Judge-Executive Marshall Todd’s mind.
The insurance plan for county employees has been overseen by local company Neikirk Insurance for around 30 years. During Tuesday’s Fiscal Court Meeting, Todd brought up the idea of advertising for bids for insurance – an idea Magistrate Mark Ranshaw embraced by making a motion to that effect.
However, when none of the other magistrates seconded the motion, Todd himself made the second, and a vote showed that out of the five magistrates, only one – Ranshaw – supported the idea.
As an alternative, Magistrate Mike Wilson made the motion to retain Neikirk Insurance and agent Bill Neikirk as the county’s provider. That motion passed 3-2, with Ranshaw and Magistrate Jason Turpen voting “No.”
The issue isn’t with the insurance for employees itself. The county pays 100% of the expenses for all employees, with Todd stating that the only requirement for employees was a $500 deductible.
Rather, the issue is with the current family plan offered, and the fact that if employees wanted to add a spouse or child to their plan they are completely responsible for paying the premium.
And for many employees, that is a sizable amount of their paycheck.
Todd stated that adding a spouse costs an employee around $2,400 each month, and to add a child it costs $2,160.
Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones and his office said that the figure their employees are expected to pay comes out to $1,294.44 per every two-week pay period.
That is a significant amount, especially for a young deputy who is trying to start a family, Jones said.
“We have lost deputies right now because of insurance,” Jones said, meaning that they not only have had deputies leave the department due to needing better insurance for their children, but they have also had officers applying for positions who said they would have considered the job if the insurance was better.
“My stance is I think our insurance is good for the employees, but we just need something for a family insurance,” Jones said. “Our family insurance is so high that some people won’t even put in an application.
“… Fiscal court needs to be looking at something for these young deputies that have families, because right now we can’t entertain someone coming to the sheriff’s office that’s got a family, unless their wife has their own insurance,” Jones said.
Judge Todd agreed with Jones’ assessment that the county was losing employees over the family plan insurance.
“We’re losing some employees. We lost a good employee two weeks ago because he could not get his children on the plan, and his wife didn’t have insurance. He had to go to another job. I know we’re probably about to lose some more deputies in the sheriff’s department, because they were hoping to open it up. Now they feel like there’s not going to be any change. It puts some stress on the sheriff’s department, not being able to offer any better benefits.”
Todd said his hope with bidding out the insurance plan was about both trying to find a better family plan and to find a better deal for the county on the overall policy.
“[I have] nothing against Neikirk Insurance. They have had it about 30 years or thereabouts, on the health insurance side,” Todd said. “I was hoping to get some competitive prices, just to show our magistrates and Mr. Neikirk where we were at in comparison to surrounding areas. Of course, that didn’t happen. But if we had some leverage, I think we could do much better on pricing, even through Mr. Neikirk.”
Todd said that the county has 226 employees on the insurance plan, and to the best of his knowledge none of them take the family plan.
He also said that the county’s expense to cover each employee was around $1,175 per month per employee – so, half of the amount the employee would be expected to pay for adding a family member.
The county pays a total of more than $3 million each year for insurance, which is a huge chunk of the county’s budget.
Todd said that it was his belief that surrounding governments pay around two-thirds less than that, which also led to Todd wanting to try the bidding process.
“I just feel like if we had some competition to show the magistrates and the general public ‘Here’s where we’re at on pricing,’ I think we could get better pricing,” Todd said. “And I think it would push Mr. Neikirk to get closer to what we need….In my history of construction and doing business, the bidding process is always better. Competition is always good. If you limit competition, then there’s no leverage of getting competitive prices, on any product, not just insurance.”
Magistrate Mark Ranshaw agreed with that sentiment, saying that the county’s expenses are rising and revenue isn’t rising to meet those expenses.
“We should be doing everything possible to keep those expenses down,” Ranshaw said, including bidding out insurance.
Because of Tuesday’s vote, he said, the county is now practically locked into accepting whatever plan Neikirk presents to the court.
“It’s not fair to the county, it’s not fair to the citizens, and it’s not fair to the employees,” he said.
Ranshaw added that he has had several employees ask for a “decent” family plan, but Magistrate Wilson said he had not gotten a single phone call about the insurance.
“There’s a handful that’s worried about the family plan situation, but if you look them all over, your biggest majority of them have spouses somewhere else, so they’ve got insurance anyway.”
And while Todd said he had not spoken with Neikirk since Tuesday’s vote, Wilson said he had spoken with Neikirk on Wednesday.
“I talked to him yesterday, and he told me he was working on that deal,” Wilson said. “You get in that situation where they want to bid that out. You can’t beat that man that’s took care of you for 30 years. It’s just impossible. He’s always done a good job.”
Like Wilson, Magistrate Turpen said he had received very few complaints about the insurance.
“In 12 years, I can count on one hand the complaints that I have received because of our insurance. Three of those were pertaining to family plans,” Turpen said. “I do know that it is expensive when the employee has to add a family onto their plan, and I hope that we can work something out to cater to them without affecting the rest of the employees.
“I think Neikirk’s office has done a good job handling the insurance in the past, and I was in favor of giving him a chance to come up with a plan that fits our needs for a reasonable price. If they couldn’t do that, then we could look elsewhere. That is why I voted “No” to making Neikirk our providing agency before we saw that plans were offered.”
