Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd summed up the county’s latest audit report like this: “It was not good.”
Todd announced at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting that auditors had recently finished their look at the court’s 2022-2023 fiscal year. Todd said he expected there will be 18 findings, more than the 10 findings that were announced for the 2021-2022 audit.
Many of the new audit’s findings are repeats from the previous report, Todd said.
“It’s an ongoing problem that we’ve had, but we’re going to get it corrected to the best of our ability,” Todd said.
He noted that the upcoming report will cover a fiscal year where six months was under the previous administration led by Steve Kelley, while the other half covers the first six months of Todd’s administration.
Todd said the county has until next week to submit their responses for the “comments” section of the report.
Soon after those comments have been approved by the State Auditor’s Office, the report should be released to the public.
“It’s going to be out to the newspaper in a couple of weeks, so be prepared for that,” Todd warned.
Todd expressed his thanks to the auditors who participated in the “quite lengthy” audit.
“They’re patient with us to say the least… We appreciate their patience,” Todd said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting Emergency Management Director Don Franklin told the court his department had been awarded a federal Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) through the state’s Division of Emergency Management.
The grant requires a 50/50 match from county government, meaning that of the total $30,550 funding, the county will need to provide $15,278.
The grant will purchase 16 computers and accessories to run those computers.
Magistrate Mark Ranshaw noted that that the funding had not been planned for in the current budget, with Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon suggesting it could come out of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
Franklin also requested assistance from magistrates in terms of giving him ideas for where public town hall meetings could be held.
He said the meetings would begin in August, and would be held “so we can start resolving some of the problems that we may not even be aware of” in the community.
Meeting times and dates will be announced in the future.
Franklin added that the Office of Emergency Management has moved back to the former 911 Dispatch center at 25 Jessie Lane.
Shifting to a different first responder department, Somerset-Pulaski EMS Chief Steve Eubank reported on several bids to purchase equipment.
Bids for that equipment included: $39,541 for a generator, $33,294 for a narcotics control/storage system, $15,630.32 for a video scope, and $269,882.22 for radio systems.
Ranshaw stated that the money was to come out of the $2.1 million negotiated through an agreement with the City of Somerset.
Eubank responded, “When this item was approved, I was told that that was money that was coming from ARPA funding for EMS. Now, what agreements have been made between the previous judge, this judge and the mayor, I’ve not been involve in those.”
After magistrates approved the bids, Eubank said, “Thank you to the court for getting this equipment for our crews to take care of our community. We really appreciate your support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.