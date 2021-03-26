Imogene Coffey Cain, age 84, of Nancy, KY., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at The Neighborhood of Somerset. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:0…