High winds led to a tornado scare Thursday night across the area, but reports of funnel clouds turned out to be little more than bluster.
At about 11:06 p.m. Thursday, citizens in Pulaski County received a startling alert on their phones — the area was under a tornado warning until 11:30 p.m. Citizens were urged to seek shelter immediately. Within minutes, local social media was a whirlwind of posts about getting in one’s basement or hearing sirens outside. Reports had the threat headed east from Wayne County, headed toward Somerset.
However, while there was a storm and winds that weren’t pleasant to be out in for that period of time, there was ultimately no sign of a tornado.
“There was a very small risk of a tornado to this area,” said Anthony Richey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky. He mentioned that the Storm Prediction Center had 10 percent of tornadic activity in the hatched area (that of a particularly high risk) but ultimately, eastern Kentucky didn’t have “much risk at all,” he said. “The conditions didn’t come out right.”
As far as the warning issued for the area, Richey said that there reportedly “signs of rotation” in Pulaski County, “but we called all over the place and had no reports of severe weather.” Nevertheless, the possible funnel cloud led those on the night shift to issue a warning, said Richey.
“It’s the middle of the night, it’s dark,” said Richey, noting the difficulty of accurately spotting a funnel cloud at that time. “Any type of low-hanging cloud somewhere in the U.S., someone says it’s a funnel cloud.”
Richey said that the Louisville weather office put out their own warnings, but neither could they verify any tornadoes. In eastern Kentucky, there just didn’t appear to be any such activity to go along with the storms.
“We didn’t have reports of small hail or wind damage,” he said. “Nothing happened, or something did happen and no one witnessed it.”
Pulaski County Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross said that he monitored the storm, but like Richey, found that nothing came of it — in fact, he said there wasn’t even any major storm damage to speak of, or that was reported to the county anyway.
“We were very fortunate,” said Ross. “We watched the radar for a while. We never saw any hot spots pop up. We saw the storm but never saw any threats in that storm. Tornadoes happen in the blink of an eye but we never saw any rotation on our end.”
He noted that Code Red, the system the county uses, sent out alerts based on the National Weather Service notices, but that wasn’t done by the county itself.
Nevertheless, the response to the potential threat from local agencies was thorough and “went pretty smooth,” he said. He isn’t sure if “a hundred percent” of the counties sirens went off, but local police departments took to the streets to warn people who might be at home in bed at that time to take cover over public address systems.
“The caution sirens are meant for if you’re outdoors to send you inside,” said Ross, “but if you have an officer come by your house telling you to seek shelter immediate, there’s a higher chance you’ll hear that in the house that a siren maybe six to eight miles away.”
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt said his department’s policy under tornado warnings is to try to alert as much of the community as possible to the threat.
“We drive through heavily populated areas and try to give notice by siren and loudspeakers,” said Hunt. “We’ve always done that in conjunction with (stationary emergency sirens). We cover as much of the city as we possibly can.”
Hunt said he was not aware of any problems or damage due to the late storm either, but said his department had been contacted by “multiple citizens” thanking them for going through the neighborhoods and giving notice of the tornado warning.
With spring nearly upon the area — and, as is usually the case, increased storm activity — is this early event an indicator of things to come? Richey can’t say for sure, but did note that this has been a lively year for regional meteorologists.
“I can say that in this part of the country as a whole, it seems like we’ve had a lot more severe weather or strong storms than we have in the past few years,” said Richey. “I don’t know if it’s a sign that the whole spring severe weather season will be active, but it has been more active than in previous years.”
