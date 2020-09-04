End of Labor Day weekend always seems sad. The Ohio Navy, our friends from the North, pack their boats and head home. Suddenly there’s quietness, like waiting for leaves to fall.
Historical Summer 2020, with its pandemic and restrictions, is almost gone. We dream of normal when goldenrods turn roadsides a brilliant yellow. Ironweeds show muted purple and sumachs are a deepening red. Meteorological autumn is already here and official autumn by the calendar is a step away.
But, on the brighter side, summer’s last holiday is just ahead, still to be enjoyed. Officially, the long weekend begins at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at midnight Monday. That’s 78 hours of fun on Lake Cumberland.
Michelle Allen, executive director, Somerset-Pulaski Convention and Visitors Bureau, is giddy about the prospects of a “wonderful” holiday weekend in Pulaski County and Lake Cumberland Country.
“The marinas are booked full … they’re even making reservarions for next summer … the weather is going to be gorgeous,” she promised. The sky will be sunny and highs are predicted in the 80s with low humidity.
Allen suggested Lake Cumberland, with its wide spaces and sheltered coves, is the place to be because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The lake is in “pretty good shape” for the holiday weekend, according to Corps of Engineers Ranger Tanner Rich. That was his response when asked about floating debris.
Rich said water temperature is 83 degrees and all Corps-operated campgrounds are open. Lake level is 709.28 feet above sea level, about 14 feet below the tree line.
“We don’t have any restrictions … all we ask is that you social distance,” said Rich, alluding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson at General Burnside Island State Park said all facilities at the state park are open for the holidays. Asked about COVID-19 restrictions, she said “ … we’re going with all the governor’s recommendations right now.”
Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price e-mailed: “ … All our parks are open during the Labor Day weekend. We want all to get outside and enjoy the green space either camping, hiking, enjoying a picnic or finishing virtual learning lessons with one’s family.
“The parks are open daylight to dark, seven days a week. Our RV camping, cabins and shelters are rented through this Labor Day weekend.” said Price.
“Enjoy this weekend but we encourage all to respect/ practice social distancing during this pandemic,” Price concluded.
Gasoline prices at midweek were $1.97 at most stations in the Somerset area, although the posted price at Somerset Fuel Center on Chappells Dairy Road was $1.93 for unleaded regular, according to Gas Buddy.
Despite relatively cheap gasoline prices Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged people not to travel. Local tourism interests point out that on Lake Cumberland in a boat or camping with your immediate family is probably the safest place you can be during summer’s last holiday.
Summer 2020 has been long and sad because of COVID-19. But another summer will come and the pandemic will pass.
Oh, it's a long long while
From May to December
But the days grow short
When you reach September –– September Song
