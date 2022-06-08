In looking at their household budgets these days, virtually every American family is taking skyrocketing gas prices and inflation into account. The City of Burnside is no different.
The Burnside City Council passed its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at Monday night's meeting, and unlike past years, it was a more involved affair, with Mayor Robert Lawson asking each department head to present their individual budget for the council's enlightenment.
And fuel costs were a topic that frequently came up. Burnside Fire Chief James Martin noted the cost of diesel representing a significant portion of his department's expenditures, to which Lawson remarked seeing it listed that day at $5.79 per gallon locally, then quipped, "So you're saying they're going to have to bring the fire to you, rather than (the firefighters going out)."
In addressing the city's utilities, superintendent David Staley said that he's had to look at the effects of aging sewer pumps and increased electricity costs, noting "Everything in the world has gone up."
On the plus side, the city's Memorial Day concert at Cole Park was Rhonda Vincent was a success, as Lawson said that Tourism Director Alison Pyles managed to stay "in the black" with it.
"We were never meant to make money, break even, but she was able to make a little money to reinvest," said Lawson.
Tourism expects to spend more on advertising this year — "You've got to spend money to make money," as Lawson put it — and Lawson himself, speaking for the city in general, said that they'd put in more for advertising, as well as a new memorial garden in the works that will honor some of Burnside's most notable citizens.
Ultimately, the council approved — minus Dwayne Sellers and Randy Berry, both absent — the 2022-23 budget which totals $2,994,350, across all city departments.
The most dramatic change from last fiscal year's seen in the Burnside Tourism and Recreation budget — working with $681,550 in 2022-23, up from an adjusted $294,250 in this current budget. This is largely due to the Christmas Island attraction during the holidays — a revenue generator, and a large expenditure.
General city expenses — including parks, administration, fire and police — total $1,584,700, Burnside Waterworks is working with a $525,600 budget, and Burnside Sewer with $202,500.
Requests for new spending in the budget including $15,000 for advertising, $15,000 for the memorial garden, $5,000 for decorating City Hall during the holidays and $3,000 for training, for the city government; $25,000 for a new Cole Park sign, $15,000 for a truck, $5,000 for seasonal flags, $7,500 for new flower pots, $2,500 to landscape around the stage, and $5,000 for extra park maintenance, for Burnside Tourism; and $28,000 for a new utilities truck.
Lawson accompanied the budget vote with a lengthy message, a sort of "state of the city" address, in which he explained many of the things the city has on its plate which are reflected in the budget in sheer numbers.
"We are looking for grants to renovate Main Street, adding decorative lighting and placing utilities underground (and improving) landscaping with flowers and trees," he said. "We now have obtained the lease to the area for the walking trail on West Lakeshore Drive and have started to clear (the brush there), and will use the two grants we received to finish ... totaling $200,000. ... We plan on renovating our sewer manholes as well."
Lawson noted that the city has "accomplished many great things in 2021-2022," offering a long list of examples, changes such as new sidewalks and blacktopped roads to building the new performance stage at Cole Park and forming the Dream Big Burnside Authority to help push development of Burnside Island State Park.
In other City Council business:
• The council approved a 20 percent raise for Martin in his part-time role as Burnside Fire Chief, with an eye toward revisiting his pay in September to see if a grant has been approved that could increase his raise and make him full-time.
• The council approved an entertainment permit for The Cove Bar and Grill, a new Burnside restaurant.
• The council opted to stay with Kentucky League of Cities for their insurance, which will come with an 8 percent rate increase, but decided to change the city's agent of record to Ken Upchurch, who is also a local state representative from Monticello who represents a portion of Pulaski County. The current agent is Neace Lukens, an out-of-the-area agency with which the city has its employee benefits. The change would bring everything under one agent's umbrella.
• Perry Dobbs, a clergyman with Mt. Union Baptist Church in the Burnside area, came by the meeting to voice his opposition to Burnside's planned annexation along the lake that would reach Lake Cumberland Resort III, southern Pulaski County near Keno, on Roberts Bend Road off of Ky. 751. The idea would then be to next annex the resort, giving it the ability to legally serve alcohol, to which Dobbs objected on the grounds of his personal religious beliefs.
Dianna Lowery-Pulliam of Lake Cumberland Resort III was also in attendance at the meeting and offered a response to Dobbs. She talked about the job opportunities her business offers for those in need of solid employment and the potential growing the business would have to offer even more. She also noted that selling alcohol on-site could make local roadways safer by keeping those staying at the resort from driving elsewhere for their adult beverages.
• The council approved around $20,000 to fix East French Avenue storage units they own and lease out, which have endured wood damage from rot and termites, often making it difficult to open and shut the unit's door.
