On July 4, Somerset was a "boom" town.
After the weekend brought fireworks from all corners of expansive Pulaski County, it was downtown Somerset's time to shine — literally — on Tuesday night. Cars and lawn chairs lined College Street after dark; the City Hall parking lot was packed, as was the lot around the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, and people were out in the street as well.
It was all to see the fireworks being set off by Applied Behavioral Advancements (ABA), located on College Street near the intersection with East Mt. Vernon Street. While individuals setting off fireworks at local residences isn't uncommon, actual fireworks shows right in the heart of downtown Somerset are — and Tuesday's made an easy-to-access treat for pyrotechnics lovers right in the neighborhood.
"(People told us that) as far as they could see, any parking they could see was full," said ABA owner Chris George. "... We are super-thrilled to be able to do it downtown, (as kind of) a community celebration. I think that any time people can walk to something like that, there's interactions with people along the way, and people smiling and waving. I just think that's important for a community."
Despite the fact that wet weather was a threat throughout the weekend — and was particularly so on a stormy Sunday — most Independence Day events went off without a hitch, perhaps most notably Eubank's parade and all-day celebration on the north end of Pulaski County Saturday.
And as always, positioned right in the middle of the summer tourism season, the July 4 weekend is always a big time for visiting Pulaski County — and the substantial economic impact that has on local businesses from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year.
"I know our die-hard lake folks will come no matter what," said Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau. "I think the weather may have scared some people off, but those who come to Lake Cumberland for the lake, the weather indication never scares off our visitors who have been coming to Lake Cumberland for quite some time."
Exact numbers on local visitation over the weekend weren't available on Wednesday, but Allen said that based on recent active weekends, such as those featuring attractions like Somernites Cruise, "I think the pattern of our area being the destination that everybody wants to come to is still here, and I don't think July 4 changed anything. I think we had a great long weekend.
"What some folks will do is leave and come the week before because they've got that day off on that Tuesday (July 4)," she continued. "Some will take off that Monday. Or they start on the weekend and they're still here until the end of next weekend. They'll make it a whole-week vacation instead of a long weekend."
Allen said she doesn't expect that the tourism impact of this Independence Day weekend will be "any less than what we've had in the past few years, which have all been of course record-breaking for us."
She added, "Me myself being on the lake and seeing the number of boats ... I don't think there was a lack of participation in visiting the Lake Cumberland region."
Overall, the summer has gone well for Pulaski County, said Allen.
"It's kind of weird because our weather has been different," she said, referencing a recent series of storms to sweep through the area. "It's not gotten hot until now, but folks have still been coming. We offer so many things besides the lake — folks come to Somernites Cruise, come to Foodstock, SomerSplash Water Park, come to everything else we have to offer them — it's kept everybody busy and wanting to do stuff. Everybody talks about inflation — people are still going to travel. They are not going to sit at home like we had to during our Covid years, so they're still going to get out there in maybe a shorter period of time, but they're still going to travel to us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.