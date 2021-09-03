Another Pulaski County summer is almost in the books.
In Lake Country, Memorial Day in May and September’s Labor Day -- the holiday weekend currently upon us -- bookend the summer tourism season. Of course, Pulaski County is happy to accept visitors at any time of year, but the so-called “Ohio Navy” typically makes its voyage to the friendly waters of Lake Cumberland in these warmer months, fueling the local economy along the way -- hotels, restaurants, and other businesses, and ultimately local citizens, all as the beneficiaries.
“Labor Day is always one of our bigger weekends,” said Michelle Allen, executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s kind of the end for the summer season. Kids are in school and football has started. People are looking to get out one more time.”
And despite 2021 being another year that produced most unusual challenges, local tourism officials are happy with how things have gone -- and look forward to a terrific end-of-the-season holiday weekend.
“The whole season, we’ve had exposure to people who don’t typically come to the lake,” said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. He chalks that up to outdoor activities like those found abundantly in this area being a popular option in the age of the coronavirus. “People are more comfortable getting out, even though at this point things are more uncertain. You can stay around your family, stay with your group. Most activities here are outside, and socially distanced.”
With reasonable temperatures, highs only reaching the low 80s, and sunny skies expected more or less throughout the long weekend, Labor Day looks to be one more opportunity for big-time tourism in Pulaski County.
“It’s still looking good, like it has all summer,” said Allen. “We’ve been really lucky with the weather, like with Somernites Cruise and the Lake Cumberland Air Show this (past) weekend.
“It’s going to be nice again,” she added. “What’s really helped this season is we’ve had hotter, sunnier weather, and the lake right now feels fabulous.”
In Burnside, Thunder Over the Island will be held to make for an actual Labor Day event today and Saturday, but as “the only town on Lake Cumberland,” even those who don’t come for the festival will still be around to enjoy the lake, General Burnside Island State Park, and other attractions for the area.
“The weather is looking great; the hurricane cleared through early,” said Crabtree, referring to the effects of Hurricane Ida felt up here in Kentucky. “There’s a big buzz from the community about the Labor Day festivities coming up. It seems like everybody is in a good mood for our community and proud to make this happen. It will be nice to go out and have a good time and have some sense of normalcy, and do so safely, without causing a greater increase in (COVID) numbers.”
Allen agreed that COVID concerns have helped “1,000 percent” in bringing people to a tourist destination like Pulaski with outdoor, spread-out offerings. In fact, 54 percent of people coming to the Lake Cumberland region do so for outside activities -- boating, camping, walking trails, enjoying places like Pulaski County Park, even the outdoor festivals.
“If you name it, we’ve pretty much got it,” said Allen.
Allen noted that while Labor Day may be seen as the close of the summer season, it’s not necessarily the end of fun times for the year. The area maintains nice weather through October, she said -- and that’s not just for “getting that last-minute run on the water, but if we get to have the Moonlight Festival again this year, and have Somernites Cruise” for their last show of the season, the next two months will stay carry plenty to see and do locally.
She also mentioned the Lake Cumberland Poker Run -- “usually the biggest event held on Lake Cumberland throughout the year” -- is again the weekend after Labor Day at State Dock Marina in Russell County.
“We’re hoping with nice weather, October is more the end of the season than September,” she said.
The numbers aren’t in just yet on how the area did economically this tourism season, but things are looking good. Crabtree says he looks at businesses to see how they’ve done, and “our restaurants are doing very well, considering that they’re having a hard time getting employees to work in this business atmosphere. They’re doing the best they can with the cards they’re dealt in this scenario, but (a major staffing shortage) hasn’t hit our area like it has other tourism towns.”
Allen was even more optimistic. “I feel like it’s going to compare to when we had a banner year in 2019. That was our biggest year as far as economic tourism numbers,” she said. “We’ve been in the 80th percentile as far as occupancy rate (in hotels and lodgings) goes and short-term rental homes (like Airbnbs) have stayed busy as well.”
Those who promote their communities may be tasked with looking for the silver lining in any way possible, but the results suggest that even in the strangest of circumstances, Pulaski County and the Lake Cumberland region continue to find ways to thrive and grow their reputation.
“We get several people come into the (tourism) office who have already been here and are looking for info for the next time they come back. We’ve had not one visitor come in to complain about anything they’ve experienced here in Pulaski County,” said Allen. “We had several new visitors last year because of the pandemic. I feel like those visitors got great hospitality and felt so safe being here that they came back this year.”
