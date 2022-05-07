Rain or shine, the tractors keep on chuggin' along.
The annual Tractor Show at Shopville Community Park was held Saturday, with a variety of different pieces of farming equipment on display and in action.
Darrell Whitaker, Shopville Park treasurer, noted that the show has been going on for about 16 years, and observed about 50 or so tractors present at the start of the event at 10 a.m.
That's despite cold, rainy conditions that at least initially kept those in attendance under the picnic shelters.
"We've got a better crowd than I thought we would, because of the rain," he said.
A full day of tractor games and activities was lined up, including a pedal tractor pull for kids, a slow tractor race, and more.
Whitaker said that those in attendance included tractor club members who like to travel around to different shows around the state.
"I think we've had a couple (of visitors) from Berea, London, Casey County," he said. "They don't have to pay anything to bring their tractors in here. All the park does, we serve hamburgers, hot dogs, that's the only money we make out of this."
