Update 5 p.m. Friday — Drivers are being urged to avoid southbound U.S. 27 in Somerset due to an accident involving a fuel spill. Traffic is being detoured at traffic light No. 7 (Langdon Street), will all southbound lanes blocked.
Captain Mike Correll with the Somerset Police Department could not say how long the lanes would be blocked, only that they would reopen as soon as the fuel is cleaned up.
The accident involved a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer. No injuries were reported, Correll said.
