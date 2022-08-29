In order to install a cross drain beneath the roadway, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of a temporary traffic diversion which will take effect on Wednesday, August 31.
The diversion will see a reduction of eastbound Ky. 80 traffic to one lane.
The traffic will be diverted onto the old westbound Ky. 80 travel lanes from Mark-Shopville Road (mile point 27.3).
The diversion will continue to just west of the Ky. 461 intersection (mile point 27.5).
The diversion will remain in place for approximately five weeks, reported the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. However, delays due to weather are possible and could extend the pipe’s installation.
On top of the lane decrease, the speed limit will see a reduction from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.
Drivers are reminded to drive safely and to understand that traffic offenses committed in a construction zone can see fines double what they would be in any other case.
Motorists are advised to exercise heightened caution, slow down, remove distractions, and watch for workers.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov.
