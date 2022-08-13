The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that significant traffic pattern changes will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Ky. 461 and Ky. 80 in Pulaski County as part of a transformative project to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion and support economic development.
Traffic changes include lane shifts and travel on a ramp. This is necessary for the ongoing Ky. 461 improvement project, which includes the replacing of the intersection at Ky. 80.
Motorists should be prepared for the following changes:
• Westbound Ky. 80 traffic will be switched on the new alignment traveling under the bridge and take the ramp to loop around toward Somerset.
• Westbound KY 80 traffic seeking to access Ky. 461 will turn right at the current intersection.
• Southbound Ky, 461 traffic will continue straight onto the new alignment, cross the bridge and continue on toward Somerset.
• Southbound Ky, 461 traffic traveling to London will exit left onto old Ky. 461 and make a left turn at the current intersection.
• Eastbound KY 80 traffic will be unchanged.
Motorists should exercise extreme caution and are advised to slow down, avoid distractions and obey directional signage.
The date may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
