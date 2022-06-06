Two arrests this past weekend resulted from a traffic stop and a joint-agency search of a residence believed to be connected to the illegal drug trade.
On Friday, June 3, 2022, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Somerset Police Department executed a search warrant on a Somerset residence. During the execution of the search warrant, a large quantity of methamphetamine along with items used to package and distribute illegal narcotics were located, according to the sheriff's office.
The incident began when Detective Lt. Daryl Kegley and agents from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force observed a vehicle known to be operated by a local drug source, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement followed the vehicle to a parking lot and observed the individual, Theodore Mace, meet with a female in a drug transaction, observing the female place the item in her front pocket, according to the sheriff's office.
Det. Lt. Kegley followed the female, later identified as Flora West, and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. Upon stopping the vehicle, a search was conducted, and law enforcement located approximately one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office. West was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained for Mace's residence, located on Kentucky Avenue. Law enforcement attempted to make contact, eventually forcing entry into the residence. Once inside the residence, law enforcement located Mace in a bedroom in the front of the residence; he was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.
A search of the residence uncovered approximately 216 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, baggies, and $827 cash, according to the sheriff's office.
Mace was taken to the Pulaski County Detention where he was lodged on the following charges:
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense — Methamphetamine
• Trafficking in Marijuana
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
West was served two Pulaski Circuit Court warrants by Sergeant Zach Mayfield, for the following:
• Probation Violation
• Failure to pay court cost
Additional charges on West are expected and the investigation is ongoing.
