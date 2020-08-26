A Somerset woman has been charged with meth trafficking after her vehicle was stopped last Friday night.
Cynthia June Johnson, 40, of Randolph Street, was arrested on one count of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense, 2 or more grams of methamphetamine).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Brandon Smith was patrolling around midnight when he saw a 2009 Chevrolet Impala cross the center line several times on West Ky. 80. Upon stopping the car, Dep. Smith interviewed the driver, identified as Johnson, then deployed his K-9 for a "walkaround" of the vehicle.
A positive reaction from K-9 Leo led to a search of the Impala, according to the sheriff, where the deputy found eight grams of suspected meth, baggies and scales.
Johnson was transported to Pulaski County Detention Center, where she remained at press time. During her arraignment on Monday, Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court for a preliminary hearing on September 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.