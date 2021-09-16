Roadwork at the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ringgold Road is ready to enter its next phase in an ongoing concrete pavement project expected to last another couple of months.
Starting Friday, September 17, traffic traveling Ky. 80 (mile point 18.2) will be shifted to the outside shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound lanes through the intersection at Ky. 3263/Ringgold Road, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Ky. 3263 essentially represents the road cutting from Old Ky. 80 across the parkway over to the longer part of Ringgold Road.
During this phase, left turns will be prohibited from Ky. 80 and Ky. 3263. In addition, through movements from Kentucky 3263/Ringgold Road will also be prohibited as crews will be working to remove the existing pavement in the center portion of the intersection and replacing it with concrete pavement.
Those on Ringgold Road can still use Turner Street to get to U.S. 27.
Motorists are also reminded that lane widths on Ky. 80 are reduced to 12 feet.
The project is expected to be complete November 15. However, the dates and duration of work may be adjusted for bad weather or other unforeseeable delays.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
