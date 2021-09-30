Emergency personnel responded to a report of a train being derailed in the area of Ky. 2227, but it turned out to be a much less severe situation.
According to Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, his unit was called out along with Somerset Fire Department to two calls of a train going off the rails. They arrived to find that a tank car carrying denatured alcohol had broken from its coupling with the next car and the train separated.
"It didn't hit anything when it came off," said Baker, who noted that the train also was not off the tracks.
As of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, the track is still shut down "and will be for a little while," said Baker. He said that owner Norfolk Southern is working to clear the tracks.
The train was 187 cars long, said Baker, and the engine was almost to the depot. There were a couple of hazardous material cars right around where the separation was, so fortunately the damage wasn't worse, he noted.
The break took place behind the old KIA dealership at the intersection of Ky. 2227 and U.S. 27, said Baker, at around 6:30 p.m.
