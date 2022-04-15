On Thursday, it was easier to find a political candidate than an egg in the grass on Easter.
The annual Pulaski County Lincoln Day Dinner returned this week, having taken a couple of years off for COVID-related reasons. The event is hosted by the Pulaski County Republican Party and Lincoln Club, a GOP organization, but as it tends to fall not long before major elections,as is the case this year, it typically serves as a meet-and-greet opportunity for every candidate on the ballot who wants to attend — though in Pulaski County, most of those do tend to be Republicans.
Though Lincoln Day is usually observed in February, around President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12, Pulaski GOP chairman Bill Turpen said nicer, more predictable weather warranted a move to April — and it’s also closer to the heat of the Primary election in May.
“This (event) this year was mainly a feature to give (candidates) a venue to meet with people and socialize and just get to know each other better,” said Turpen.
Candidates in each local race had their names read and those who were in attendance were recognized — and that seemed to be most of them, with almost every table in the open-air Citizens National Bank Pavilion in downtown Somerset claimed sponsored by a candidate. Dinner for the evening consisted of BBQ sandwiches and chips.
The featured speaker was Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball. The Floyd County native was first elected in 2015 and is serving her second term, having made history by becoming the first Kentucky constitutional officer to give birth while in office — and she did it twice. She was also the nation’s youngest female state official when first elected.
Despite her relative youth, Ball knows her GOP history, talking at Thursday’s event about Ronald Reagan’s well-known speech from the 1976 Republican National Convention. She also shared a story about a trip to Venezuela as a youth not long after Hugo Chávez was elected president of that country, where people there assured her that they’d never elect a communist as president.
“He wasn’t really showing his cards yet; people didn’t recognize that he was communist yet,” said Ball. “(Our host couple told us), ‘This isn’t 1950. People can see through communists. No one is going to elect a communist. No one is going to follow communist principles.’ ... (After Venezuela’s next election), he then really was aggressive in turning the country into a communist country. He ended up enforcing the military and he did that in a very aggressive way. It was a total shift in that country.”
The result, Ball noted, was Venezuela moving from the world’s fourth-wealthiest country in the world per capita in the 1950s to existing in 90 percent poverty today.
“... I don’t believe that will happen in America. I believe there’s too many of us who believe the right things, who understand what conservative values are, understand the Constitution — that’s not going to happen here,” she added. “But I think it’s important for us to always remember that in the back of our head, to always be vigilant, because they didn’t believe that would happen there in that country. They didn’t see that coming.”
Ball shared an affection for Pulaski County, particularly because of its heavily-Republican demographics, something that wasn’t the case in the far eastern Kentucky county where she was raised.
“I would drive nearly two-and-a-half hours to get over here to be with Republicans,” she said. “Growing up, Floyd County was about 90 percent Democrat, and I always told people, whenever I showed up anywhere, I made it bipartisan, just by me being there.”
Because of Pulaski’s overwhelming red numbers, elections “happen in the spring here,” she noted, with the Primary taking on a key deciding role as little Democratic opposition presents itself in the fall. Ball liked that about Pulaski County, but urged her fellow Republicans not to forget about coming out to vote in the fall, which can have a major national impact.
“There’s a few serious things going on right now,” she said. “... This is an election year, of course. It’s an election year for the local level. There’s a (U.S.) Senate race going on; of course, there’s a Congressional race, we’ll get Hal Rogers re-elected. Next year is a gubernatorial race, it’s a serious year, and the year after that is a presidential year.
“I really have a sense ... that the things that we believe in as Republicans, as conservatives, are under a greater level of attack than I’ve seen in my lifetime,” she added. “I really have that sense. Daily, maybe even hourly, those things that have made America great, those things that we believe in, have been really under attack.”
She urged her fellow Republicans to vote out Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and President Joe Biden, both Democrats, when given the opportunity — a prospect which drew loud cheers of support from the audience — and to do so by focusing on fundamental conservative values as talking points.
“I don’t think you recognize always the value that you have. There are a lot of Democrats in Louisville and Lexington, so your numbers matter,” Ball told Pulaski’s GOP. “It’s wonderful that your elections primarily happen in the spring, but don’t forget the fall, because your numbers really matter. You’re the ones that come through.
“When we talk about conservative principles, we win,” she added. “... (Reagan) knew what he believed. He spent time figuring out what made America great, what makes America great, what is it that makes us conservatives have the right answers. I believe that is so important for us to think about that because when we articulate those principles, we win.”
