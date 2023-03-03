Joan Marion Isaacs has worked for Pulaski County for more than 30 years and Tuesday marked the end of her tenure as County Treasurer. Tearfully, she accepted a plaque from second district Magistrate Mike Wilson during the recent Fiscal Court meeting.
“Thank you for thirty years of unmatched dedication, service, leadership, and your dedication to making Pulaski County a better place for our families!” read the plaque. “Because of your wealth of knowledge, kindness, respect, and loyalty County Government has thrived on a whole new level!”
As Magistrate Wilson hugged her and the rest of the members of fiscal court surrounded her, she expressed her gratitude for the plaque.
“Thirty years… I feel like I’ve grown up here. I’ve been blessed beyond measure,” said Isaacs.
In a moment she called “bittersweet” she thanked everyone in court including all the past judges and magistrates she’d worked with.
“I thank all the people I’ve been through… that didn’t sound right,” she said demonstrating her trademark sense of humor.
Current County Judge Marshall Todd gave a statement after the meeting saying, “I wish her all the best in her future endeavors and in spending time with her grandchildren. Thank you, Joan, for making my life a little brighter each day.”
Isaacs is a native Pulaski Countian. She graduated from Somerset High School, went to Somerset Community College, and then went to Georgetown College.
Isaacs described herself in her younger years as “headstrong.”
“I always marched to the beat of my own drummer, and I never shied away from an argument,” said Isaacs.
She started her career for the county “by accident.” At 22, she was searching for a full-time position, and she applied to work in the occupational tax office. Before she knew it, former County Judge Darrell BeShears gave her a call and told her she had the job.
She holds a high opinion of BeShears saying she felt indebted to him. Despite this, when she started working for him, she felt intimidated.
“He was very gregarious,” she said. “He had a very big personality… But I took to that. I remember one thing he said, ‘Are you even old enough to work?’”
Isaacs was promoted by County Judge Barty Bullock to her position as treasurer in 2012, where she remained. As treasurer, she’s been to her fair share of Fiscal Court meetings.
Fiscal Court meetings, while tedious at times, can often see quite a bit of drama. People were sometimes angry about the state of the roads, new laws being passed, or just plain angry regularly appeared at the meetings.
“Somebody would always come in with something interesting that would always cause a spark,” said Isaacs.
Thankfully, she’s never seen people come to blows, but she remembered a time when Steve Kelley had the sheriff escort out a citizen who had become excessively agitated.
While this moment took her off guard, Isaacs felt that dealing with the drama surrounding politics was “part of the deal.”
“Sometimes it was hard to figure out how to deal with it, how to treat it with kid gloves,” said Isaacs. “But as long as it didn’t have to do with money, that was someone else’s business.”
The part of the job that was stressful at first to Isaacs was the dealing with such large sums of cash. Isaacs said that she learned to think of it as Monopoly money.
“If you think of it as real dollars and cents it gets kind of daunting,” she said. “The first time I received a million-dollar check I was like ‘wow.’ The first time I had to sign my name to a five-million-dollar loan, I felt like I was going to be sick… I was thinking ‘Oh my goodness! This is real! And my name is on it!’”
The stress of the job has given her a few extra gray hairs, she said, and she’s had to deal with a few less-than-pleasant personalities.
“But if I’m not making somebody mad, it means I’m not doing my job,” she said.
Isaacs enjoys the growth of Pulaski County that she saw during her time and says that the “leaps and bounds” that the County has taken economically over the last few years was amazing to see.
“That’s why I served as long as I did. I love my county, and I think it’s done great things, and I hope it continues to do great things,” she said.
As for the person to take Isaacs’ place, she gave this advice: learn all you can.
“Everything changes daily… hourly. And don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself,” she said. “Be confident and do the right thing.”
Isaacs worked under five judges and saw dozens of magistrates. She balked at choosing a favorite judge to work under saying “I don’t have a favorite, because they’re all uniquely different. Each one of them had a different personality and a different way of running County business.”
Though she did say she was indebted to Darrell BeShears who was the judge who hired her. Barty Bullock was the judge who promoted Isaacs from HR to the Treasurer position, and she and Steve Kelley grew up together.
“Joan is a life-long friend and a wonderful treasurer,” Kelley stated. “She has earned the respect of her peers statewide and has represented Pulaski County taxpayers very well. She was very firm in guarding our finances and in advising our court in financial matters. It will be very difficult to find someone to replace Joan.”
Though picking a favorite judge was difficult, she knew immediately who her favorite people to work with were.
“I’d really like to thank the girls in the finance office, because they make me look good,” said Isaacs. “Dawnetta, Jessica, and April. I couldn’t have done any of it without them. They were a wonderful team. I have nothing but the highest praises for those women. They are wonderful, and I hope that Marshall (Todd) understands what a great group of ladies he has at the finance office… Those girls made it easy to come to work every day. I know I sound like I’m gushing, but they’re amazing.”
One of the ladies Isaacs loved, Jessica Sturgill, gave her statement of Isaacs leadership.
“Joan Marion Isaacs is nothing short of legendary,” Sturgill stated. “Her love and compassion have no boundaries, her selfless dedication to Pulaski County Government for the last 30 years is unparalleled and her wealth of knowledge is sought out statewide! In fact, if you give her an ice cold Coca-Cola she’s unstoppable and can take on any situation!
“She knew what she was getting into when she picked me to be her secretary but yet she managed to hold me accountable, keep me in line and has taught me so many lessons that will resonate with me for the rest of my life. I will forever miss her as my boss and am so thankful for the years I’ve been fortunate to have her in this capacity however, she is also my best friend and this Lucy and Ethel duo still have so many shenanigans to tackle!
“I love you my friend and am so blessed for the adventure thus far, I can’t wait to see what the future entails! Congratulations and I couldn’t be any more proud of and happy for you!”
Co-worker Dawnetta Smiley also gave her statement about Isaacs.
“I am so thankful for Joan and the positive impact she has had on my life during the time I’ve worked with her,” Smiley stated. “Joan was not only my supervisor, she has been my mentor. She has had confidence it me when I didn’t have confidence in myself. Joan has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to county government, and she will definitely be missed more than she knows.”
Isaacs’ plans for retirement aren’t set in stone.
“For right now, I plan on being a low-maintenance Twinkie eater,” Isaacs said. “And in a few months I’m going to spend three weeks in Florida with my grandchildren, and I cannot wait… after that I don’t know. I’m on God’s good humor.”
The Commonwealth Journal thanks Treasurer Isaacs for her service and wishes her a happy retirement.
