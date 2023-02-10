Donald Barrett’s Eubank home surrounded by tall and thin trees has seen a few accidents and mishaps. Thursday, due to high winds that swept through Pulaski County, a tree fell on his house with another tree also falling on a shed near his home.
The tree appeared, by Barrett’s estimate, to have fallen right on a supporting wall. It hit above where his wife, who is on oxygen, was positioned.
Fortunately, nobody was injured and the damage to the house appeared to be minor. Still, the Eubank Fire Department came to carefully get the tree off his house.
The fire department had just gotten back to the station after dealing with an electric poll damaged by wind in front of Eubank Plaza. According to Fire Chief Norman Rutheford, the truck had just pulled in and immediately got the call to get to Barrett’s house.
“We’re trying to [remove the tree] with minimal damage to his house,” said Rutheford. “We’re just trying to take it down in sections.”
Firefighters were working to dismantle the tree with a chainsaw. They had put a beam beneath the tree to ensure the tree didn’t move too much while they sawed as to not cause the tree to move and cause more damage to Barrett’s roof.
“There’s really not much damage to the house at all,” said Rutheford. “He says there’s no damage inside … [his wife] is okay, but we’re trying to take the tree off the house with minimal damage.”
Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb said there were multiple fires across the County Tuesday, and many were caused by power lines being downed by the wind.
“The gusts of wind have wreaked havoc on everything,” said Halcomb. “We probably had eight or nine fire departments out today.”
Halcomb wasn’t sure how many fires their were but estimated around 10. He said that there were fires in the north, south, and western regions of the county, and in anticipation of the high winds, had already issued a burn notice Tuesday morning.
Halcomb said that there wasn’t much to do to avoid things like this in the future aside from being sure to follow burn bans during windy weather.
