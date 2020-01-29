A summer trial date has been set for a Somerset woman accused of abandoning six children at a Walmart in Columbia, Ky., last August.
Amanda C. Jardinez, 34, is facing six counts each of abandoning a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with an August 23 incident in Adair County.
Columbia Police say Jardinez entered Walmart with six juveniles, two of which were her children. She told the children to locate a store employee and then started to leave the premises, according to a police report. Three of the children attempted to follow Jardinez out of the store, police say, but she made them go back inside and then left with the man they had been traveling with as well as his 5-year-old daughter.
Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported at the time that Jardinez was arrested the night of August 24 at a local business by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Marcus Harrison and Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones after authorities received a tip as to where she was.
The warrant served against Jardinez states that the children were from the ages of 6 to 11, and were in her care.
An Adair County grand jury indicted her in October. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Appearing Tuesday before Adair Circuit Judge Judy Vance-Murphy for a pretrial conference, Jardinez has been scheduled to stand trial starting July 21.
At press time, Jardinez remained lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond.
