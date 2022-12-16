A man accused of trying to strangle a Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy has a trial date, but attorneys in the case say they are also looking at negotiating a deal through a third party before trial.
Brian McGee Combs, 46, is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, first-degree Persistent Felony Offender and Disregarding a Traffic Control Devise (Traffic Light).
His son, Austin McGee Combs, is also charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence. The son was not charged in the strangulation incident, although he was a passenger in his father’s vehicle at the time of that situation.
The attorney for both the defendants said one of the issues has been being allowed to get both father and son together for a face-to-face discussion about the case. The elder Combs is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center while the younger Combs is free on bond.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker said she would work on getting a court order that would allow the two to speak together about the case.
Meanwhile, Whitaker set their trial date for May 15, with the prosecution expecting it to be a two-day trial – if the case gets to that point.
Both sides said they were also willing to try mediation through a third party to see if an agreement could be reached.
To negotiate that deal, the defense attorney stated that it was even more important for the father and son to be allowed to talk it over together since one offer is contingent on the other.
Combs is accused of attempting to strangle Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy Noah Wesley during a traffic stop in July.
After Wesley stopped Combs’ vehicle for running a red light, Combs ran from the scene. Wesley chased and attempted to deploy a Taser, which may not have made contact.
Wesley then attempted to gain control of Combs by physical means, and in the ensuing struggle Combs was able to pin Wesley’s arms and use his ankles to choke the deputy, according to the citation issued by PCSO.
A bystander was able to get to the two and separate them. According to PCSO, Wesley was close to losing consciousness before help arrived.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
