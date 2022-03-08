The last co-defendant remaining in a case involving two teen girls' relationships with men more than a decade older has been given a new trial date.
Daniel Ebenezer Mills, 42, of Somerset, is scheduled to stand trial on June 14 for two counts of third-degree Rape as well as first-degree Sexual Abuse and Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor for Sexual Offenses. Mills had been scheduled to stand trial on February 28 before the continuance was ordered.
Mills is one of three individuals indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury back in January 2020 in connection to a case involving a Somerset woman who was accused of allowing her minor daughters to have relationships with two adult men. The minor he is accused of being involved with was reportedly just 15 years old at the time charges were filed.
The case was investigated by Somerset Police Department.
The mother — Stephanie Lynn Jones, 40, of Somerset — pleaded guilty in October 2020 to two counts of second-degree Criminal Abuse in exchange for a five-year pretrial diversion. According to online Kentucky Department of Corrections records, Jones' supervision is scheduled to end on October 16, 2025.
John Matthew Branham, 31, of Somerset, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to Unlawful Transaction with a Minor under 16 and was granted a two-year pretrial diversion. The minor he had been involved with had turned 18 by that time. According to online Kentucky Department of Corrections records, Branham was scheduled to be released from supervision at the end of last month.
Pending trial, Mills is currently free on a $50,000 property bond.
