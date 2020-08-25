A Somerset man will stand trial this winter on a charge involving child abuse.
Harry Arthur Smalley Jr., 45, is expected to stand trial next January 11. He was indicted by a Pulaski County grand jury last March on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under) stemming from an October 18, 2019, incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police.
Smalley pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 19 during his arraignment in Pulaski Circuit Court.
At press time, Smalley remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 surety bond.
