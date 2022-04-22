A Pulaski County man indicted last fall on arson charges related to a May 2021 incident is set to stand trial this summer.
Ryan Christopher Daulton, 32, of Somerset, is facing charges of Second-Degree Arson, Third-Degree Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, First-Degree Wanton Endangerment, and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.
His trial is scheduled to begin on July 14.
The case was investigated by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Alex Wesley.
According to the sheriff's office, on May 30, 2021, Dep. Wesley responded to a structural fire on Old Salts Road, where it was discovered during the investigation that Daulton had hung gallon jugs of gasoline throughout a mobile home.
There were gallon jugs of gasoline sitting on the floor, and also a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer, according to the sheriff's office.
Dep. Wesley's investigation showed that a Science Hill firefighter entered the residence, which created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to him or any other first responders going into the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
While Daulton lived at the residence, which was severely damaged by the fire, it was owned by someone else, according to the sheriff's office.
Dep. Wesley was assisted in his investigation by Lieutenant Richard Smith of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Somerset Police Department, the Science Hill Fire Department and Somerset Fire Department.
At press time, Daulton remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
