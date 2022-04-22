A Lincoln County man accused of statutory rape is scheduled to stand trial this summer.

Tristen N. Dortch, 20, of Crab Orchard, was indicted last December on one count of second-degree Rape-No Force in connection to an incident reported to have occurred on or around May 1, 2020, involving a juvenile that was 13 at the time.

Dortch pleaded not guilty to the charge on February 22 and has been given an August 1 trial date. The trial is expected to last two days.

At press time, Dortch is free on a $10,000 bond.

The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.

