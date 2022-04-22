A Lincoln County man accused of statutory rape is scheduled to stand trial this summer.
Tristen N. Dortch, 20, of Crab Orchard, was indicted last December on one count of second-degree Rape-No Force in connection to an incident reported to have occurred on or around May 1, 2020, involving a juvenile that was 13 at the time.
Dortch pleaded not guilty to the charge on February 22 and has been given an August 1 trial date. The trial is expected to last two days.
At press time, Dortch is free on a $10,000 bond.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.