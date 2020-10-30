The trial in the federal case against Pulaski constables Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock has been postponed until January 19 due to a delay in retrieving information off of a cellphone.
Judge Robert E. Wier granted the continuance of the trial, which was requested by the prosecution and agreed for by Wallace, but not approved of by Baldock.
The two constables are together facing charges of Conspiracy against Civil Rights after the two were the subject of an FBI investigation.
According to the FBI, agents conducted an undercover operation in which an anonymous tip was given to Constable Wallace claiming that a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Somerset Mall was possibly selling drugs.
The FBI claims that there were no drugs in the car. However, the FBI’s report stated Wallace claimed his drug dog “hit” on the driver’s side door. According to FBI surveillance, the dog simply circled the vehicle.
The constables were able to get a search warrant for a hotel room based on finding a key for the room within the vehicle.
The U.S. states that the warrant was obtained based on fraudulent information provided by Wallace.
The two constables also face charges of possessing methamphetamine. The two defendants are scheduled to go on trial for the conspiracy and the drug charges together.
After that trial has been decided, Baldock is set to go on trial alone, facing charges of Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Baldock is accused of shooting at an FBI agent in March, when agents turned up at Baldock’s home to serve the warrant on the conspiracy charge.
Agents returned fire, and both Baldock and an FBI agent suffered gunshot wounds.
Baldock has since recovered and is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.
Wallace was not involved in the shooting incident. Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The joint trial was set to begin November 16, but the prosecution asked for an extension due to difficulties in extracting data from a cell phone.
The phone’s port was found to be defective and unable to charge the phone. That phone has since been sent to the FBI forensic laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.
When the motion to continue was submitted on October 21, the U.S. said the forensic lab estimated it would take two weeks to access the data. That would leave very little time before the trial for reviewing the approximated one terabyte of information.
Wallace and his attorney agreed to the continuation, saying that they believe the information “will be material to proving his innocence.”
Baldock, meanwhile acknowledge that the delay was necessary and that the data could benefit the defense.
However, Baldock did not agree to the continuance due to being held in jail pending the outcome of the trial. Delaying that trial would delay his possible release.
Baldock’s previous request to be released from incarceration before the trial was denied by the court due to the severity of the charge.
Baldock requested that the court take another look at the allowing a hearing for his release.
The court, while saying it was sensitive to Baldock’s concern on extending his incarceration, said it would not allow another detention hearing unless new information concerning his release conditions comes to light.
