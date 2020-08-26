A Eubank man charged in connection to a marijuana plot that was protected by explosive devices is set to stand trial next spring.
William Wayne Gilliland, 36, of Gary Powell Road, is set to stand trial on March 22 on charges of Cultivate in Marijuana (less than 5 plants, 1st offense), first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, and Possession of a Destructive Device or Booby Trap. The date was scheduled following a pretrial conference last Friday in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Gilliland was indicted last October in connection to a Kentucky State Police investigation that began on August 27, 2019. According to Sergeant Dustin Hon, with KSP's Cannabis Suppression unit, the plants were initially spotted from the air by the Marijuana Strike Force. The helicopter landed in order for officers to cut the plants down. As two troopers and a National Guard approached the plot, an explosive primed by a shotgun shell to go off by a tripwire detonated near one of the officers.
No one was injured.
No arrests were made at the time as no one appeared to be home, Sgt. Hon added. As the investigation continued, KSP's bomb squad located another device on the property and Detective Brandon Curlis, the lead investigator, was able to retrieve another from one of the suspects.
Indicted along with Gilliland was Emmanuel J. Joseph, 35, of County Line Road in Eubank. He is set for a pretrial conference in Pulaski Circuit Court on September 4 to rescheduled his September 21 trial date.
Both defendants are currently free on a $10,000 bond.
