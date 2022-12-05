Science Hill’s Jamie H. Vaught has made a name for himself in the Bluegrass State over the years by sharing countless stories about University of Kentucky athletic greats.
Now, it’s time for Vaught to tell his side of the story.
Vaught’s newest book is “Forever Crazy About the Cats: An Improbably Journey of a Kentucky Sportswriter Overcoming Adversity.” The independent publication is now available online on Amazon.com, and is also expected to be available at selected outlets in Kentucky after the Christmas holidays.
“It was not an easy book to write as I’d rather write about someone else, but I’m glad I did it,” Vaught told the Commonwealth Journal. “Perhaps the book would give some encouragement to the parents of a hearing-impaired child as well as the child going through difficult moments. Keep working hard and don’t give up. That would be my simple advice.”
Vaught, a longtime professor at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) in Middlesboro, founded and edited www.KySportsStyle.com Magazine, and wrote for The Cats’ Pause during the 1980s and ‘90s.
He has written a number of books about the iconic Wildcats basketball program and the many colorful characters involved over the years, including “Crazy About the Cats: From Rupp to Pitino,” “Still Crazy About the Cats,” “Cats Up Close: Champions of Kentucky Basketball,” “Krazy About Kentucky: Big Blue Hoops,” and “Chasing the Cats: A Kentucky Basketball Journey.”
Along the way, Vaught has battled a severe hearing impairment he acquired when he was very young.
Vaught’s teachers at Science Hill School worked closely with him to help overcome his hearing difficulties. Meanwhile, during radio broadcasts of UK games that weren’t televised, Vaught’s father would often relay scores and provide comments since Vaught couldn’t understand what was being said on the radio.
That love of Kentucky sports helped Vaught find a career, starting out writing articles and columns about the Wildcats for university’s newspaper the Kentucky Kernel, and then The Cats’ Pause magazine, which covers UK athletics. That latter job helped turn Vaught into a published author.
“I wrote for The Cats’ Pause for 13 years,” said Vaught. “I got to meet a lot of players and coaches. Had lots of information. I had some stuff that didn’t even make the publications because of a lack of space, and I would interview them again later for more stories in the book.
“I was very fortunate to have had connections with them over the years,” he added. “I certainly don’t mind being referred to as a veteran Kentucky sportswriter and author. It kind of makes me feel a little old but that is okay.”
Along the way, technology has helped make things simpler for Vaught. Interviews are hard to do over the phone for him, but ones that couldn’t be done face to face have been accomplished via emails.
“Oscar Tshiebwe’s high school coach lives in Pennsylvania so I had to interview him twice via emails,” said Vaught, referring to the current UK big man and reigning national Player of the Year. He had some good stuff about Oscar.”
In addition sharing Vaught’s story of struggles and success, “Forever Crazy About the Cats” also features more tales about Kentucky athletics figures, both basketball and football as well as others, including Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall, Dan Issel, Cawood Ledford, Tubby Smith, John Calipari, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Ray Correll, Blanton Collier, Fran Curci, Jerry Claiborne, SKCTC president Dr. Vic Adams, Mark Stoops, Maci Morris, and Oscar Tshiebwe, among others.
“Even though the book is mostly basketball, I even included three chapters on UK football this time,” said Vaught. “I wrote about coaches Fran Curci, Jerry Claiborne and Vic Adams as well as Mark Stoops.”
In particular, the Pulaski Countian Vaught said he “really enjoyed” writing a chapter about former UK football All-American Ray Correll of Somerset, who passed away in 2001.
“I knew Ray and his extended family for a long time and interviewed him during the 1980s,” said Vaught. “Nice man, and we often talked about football. I talked to his son Steve Correll for more stories about his dad. It is a fascinating chapter and I think the Somerset folks will really enjoy that chapter.
“There are other folks from Pulaski County, like former UK standout Reggie Hanson, in the hardcover as well,” he added. “I had a brief interview with Reggie and we discussed his days at UK.”
Even the sports history of Somerset Community College, which Vaught attended before transferring to UK, is covered — and yes, at one time, the school had its own basketball team.
“In the book, there are about a couple of pages about SCC, including its basketball team’s matchup with UK junior varsity team before the UK-Ole Miss varsity game at Memorial Coliseum,” said Vaught. “(I) also discussed three of SCC’s professors as well as Somerset High School.”
Additionally, the book includes an account of about Vaught’s childhood friendship with baseball star Roberto Clemente, the result of what he called a “chance meeting” in a Cincinnati hotel lobby in Cincinnati, where Clemente’s Pittsburgh Pirates were staying.
“We continued to meet in Cincinnati with one trip to Atlanta in the next few years,” said Vaught. “He certainly was a good role model for me.”
Ex-Wildcat basketball star and current UK broadcaster Jack Givens, and retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice and author Bill Cunningham both wrote blurbs for the hardcover.
Several book signings are being planned for various locations throughout Kentucky in the coming weeks and months. The first event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 (10 a.m. – 12 noon) at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library in Middlesboro.
“Since the books are arriving later than expected, we had to postpone a couple of book signings,” said Vaught. “We were planning to have a book signing at the public library in Somerset before Christmas but we are working to have one in late February or early March. ... (T)he first book signing in Kentucky in the coming weeks and months will be at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 17, just one week before Christmas.”
Readers are unable to attend the event can purchase a copy on Amazon.com with free shipping, and can request a signed copy via Vaught’s social media accounts or email at ForeverCrazyCatsBook@gmail.com.
“This new book actually was written outside of my comfort zone,” Vaught said in a release about the new publication. “It could be the best one that I have written, but I’ll let my faithful readers decide. One of the editors said he liked this book better than the last one I wrote even though Chasing the Cats book had very good reviews. I hope he’s right. We’ll see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.