Three Pulaski County men were arrested on a number of criminal charges after an investigation into illegal drug activity that also included a pursuit Tuesday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Eric Nicholas, 50, Eubank; James L. Wolsey, 45, Somerset; and Johnny B. Decker, 46, Burnside, were all taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's office, Detective Joey Johnson received information that Nicholas was living at a residence off of Smith Road. Nicholas was being sought on a Federal Indictment for Possession with the Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Detective Lt. Daryl Kegley was able to locate the residence on Smith Road, and narcotics detectives began conducting surveillance on the residence.
While surveilling the residence, detectives observed a blue SUV stop there, and a male passenger exited the vehicle and entered the residence. The passenger exited the residence a short time later and the vehicle left, according to the sheriff's office.
Detective Trent Massey conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on U.S. 27. While on scene of the traffic stop, Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan arrived on scene to assist on the stop.
Massey deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a walk around the vehicle. Following the walk around, Massey conducted a search of the vehicle and the occupants. Massey was able to locate methamphetamine in the pocket of the driver, Wolsey, according to the sheriff's office.
Massey also discovered the passenger, Decker, had active warrants for his arrest, according to the sheriff's office. Both Wolsey and Decker were taken into custody.
During the time of the traffic stop, Detective Tan Hudson continued surveillance of the Smith Drive residence. Hudson observed Nicholas exit the residence and enter into the driver’s seat of a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville, according to the sheriff's office. Hudson began to follow Nicholas on Ky. 865 in the Eubank community.
Hudson attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle on East Ky. 70, but Nicholas failed to stop at the direction of Hudson and continued eastbound on Ky. 70, traveling approximately 45 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.
After passing through the intersection of East Ky. 70 and Ky. 39, Hudson and Kegley attempted to stop the vehicle again on Ky. 70 when Nicholas made an erratic turn and began traveling westbound on Ky. 70, according to the sheriff's office.
Nicholas eventually lost control of his vehicle on Estill Hackney Road, where his vehicle became lodged in a ditch, according to the sheriff's office. Nicholas was taken into custody without further incident.
Following the pursuit, a search warrant was issued for Nicholas’ residence. Upon searching the residence, Detectives located approximately 735 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, a handgun, a sum of cash, and paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
Nicholas was arrested on the scene and charged with the following:
1. Parole Violation (Warrant)
2. Possession with the Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine (Warrant)
3. First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle)
4. Disregarding Stop Sign
5. Speeding 26 MPH or Greater
6. Failure to or Improper Signal
7. Reckless Driving
8. Improper Passing
9. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Second Offense, Greater Than 2 grams methamphetamine (enhanced)
10. Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz), First Offense (enhancement)
11. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
12. Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon
Wolsey was arrested and charged with the following:
1.No Tail Lamps
2. First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, First Offense (Methamphetamine)
Decker was arrested and charged with the following:
1. Failure to Appear (Wayne County Circuit Court Bench Warrant)
2. Bail Jumpingm First-Degree (Pulaski Circuit Court Indictment)
3. Failure to Appear (Pulaski Circuit Court Bench Warrant)
The case remains under investigation by Kegley with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
The Pulaski County Narcotics Division was assisted in the investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Eubank Police Department, and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.
