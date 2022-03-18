Helping to clean up the community could be motivation enough for local students to think about participating in the Triple Bag Challenge. But if that isn’t enough, they also have the chance to win a $500 prize.
The Triple Bag Challenge is the creation of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), and is returning for its second year.
The program is co-sponsored by Pulaski County Government, the Pulaski County Recycling Center, the City of Somerset, Lake Cumberland Tourism and the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
It takes place this year coinciding with the week that Earth Day takes place, and starts a few days after the Somerset-Pulaski Clean Sweep clean up, is on April 14.
For the Triple Bag Challenge, all students elementary through high school age can participate.
To get set up for the challenge, students can register by calling 606-425-5409 or emailing SPEDA Executive Assistant/Chief Accounting Officer Jessica Carlton at jessica@speda.org.
Then, anytime between April 18 and April 22 registered students must pick up at least three bags of trash from any outdoor area in Pulaski County.
The students must take before and after photos to show the improvement in their chosen area. They can then post those photos on Facebook or Instagram using #spctriplesweep.
One student at random will be selected to win a $500 cash prize.
Other prizes may be added and announced later.
