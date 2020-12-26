COVID 19 did not hold back Kentucky State Troopers at the London Post or hamper their efforts to add a little joy to the lives of less fortunate children this Christmas. While complying with CDC guidelines, Troopers with a lot of love in their hearts filled some mighty big shoes playing Santa in Wayne, Pulaski and surrounding counties.
On Christmas Eve, Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said, “Troopers at Post 11 assisted over 65 families in our service area by making direct ‘at home gift deliveries' to children in need." Pennington added, “We also helped around 30 families with food baskets this year.”
Until 2020, “Shop with a Trooper” supported local communities by allowing children a shopping spree and provided free meals. Unlike many other events, law enforcement took their special event on the road, and the outcome was a huge success. A visit at home from a Trooper carried on tradition and lit up underprivileged children's smiling faces.
Not only being plagued by the pandemic but major financial constraints, accounted for efforts - above and beyond the norm - with the distribution of gifts statewide. Lots of organizations throughout the area recognized an emphasis for assistance and contributed accordingly.
