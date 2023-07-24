Pulaski County is known for a lot of things. From Lake Cumberland to Cole Park, from Eubank Pizza to Science Hill Dairy Mart, Pulaski County has it all. But if there’s one thing that puts the county on the map, it’s Somerset’s Somernites Cruise.
Keith Floyd is the executive director of Somernites. He’s worked with Somernites and all things cars for more than 20 years, and he feels that the key stop when it comes to visiting Somerset is to hit up the car show known across the United States.
“If you’ve been to Somernites Cruise, you’ve been everywhere,” he said.
This weekend’s Somernites Cruise was ruled by the truck. Floyd explained that trucks have really taken off among car-nnoisseurs, and there were trucks from coast to coast in downtown Somerset on Saturday. In fact, a 1993 Ford F150 was awarded per a raffle during the event.
The red-and-white beauty was awarded to a Jacob Sutton. Drawing the ticket for the raffle was this Cruise’s celebrity appearance Chris Jacobs.
Jacobs is someone many who love cars will be familiar with as he’s the host of “Overhaulin’,” a prank/makeover show in which Jacobs and his co-host “steal” someone’s old, beat-up car (with cooperation from the target’s family) and turn the vehicle into a custom masterpiece.
“I heard this was a great show from a couple friends of mine in the industry who had been here previously … and here I am!” Jacobs said in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal.
Jacobs knows his cars, and really enjoyed what he called a “trend in the preserved patina look.”
“It’s a patina look that happens naturally,” said Jacobs. “Then whoever owns the (vehicle) puts that layer of clear over it to kind of lock it in to that stage of the patina. It’s a really cool effect, because it’s a gloss look, but it’s got that patina underneath.”
Jacobs also shared his admiration for Pulaski County.
“What I like most about this part of the country is just the wide-open spaces,” said Jacobs. “I like the history that you can feel in this part of the country, so I always enjoy coming down here.”
Still another celebrity appearance was Brad “B-rad” Elgian, the driver for the team who manages the LumiNasty, a race car built from a 1994 Chevrolet Lumina. The car gets about 3800 horsepower and its tricked-out engine was on full display.
Elgian said he first bought the Lumina in 1999 and loved the way it looked and the way it drove.
Elgian was invited by Floyd and wanted to attend because he, like Jacobs, had heard from many in the car business that Somernites is a great show to attend.
“Usually when we’re racing, we don’t get the time to talk,” said Elgian. “But here we get to talk to people and meet people, and people check out the car.”
Elgian concurred with Jacobs in that the “small-town” atmosphere that Somernites has really makes the show.
Before Elgian departed Pulaski County, he said he planned to stay with a friend at Conley Bottom Resort, where he’d spend a day on Lake Cumberland.
As per usual, there were many visitors who had some custom cars to show off. One particularly eye-catching piece was a ’54 International Pickup aptly named “Old Flame.” Apt because it was modified with big stack pipes that spit afterfire a yard high.
Its owner was Curtis Canary of Utica, Kentucky where he operates Canary Hot Rod Garage.
The pickup was in rough shape when bought it, but he decided to make lemonade out of a lemon and turn it into a hot rod.
The truck is a Frankenstein of different parts. A fender of an International was a tough get, Canary explained, so he put a Volkswagen fender on the front and on the bumper. His creativity didn’t end there, though. The headlights were from a Honda Motorcycle and the side mirrors were off a Harley.
The stick shift was a modified emergency break handle, and the motor was a 355 engine with a tunnel ram.
“Of course it’s got the zoomie pipes,” he said referring to a set of exhausts on either side of the truck. “I used to run the exhaust out (the big stacks), but it would blow my flames out, so my 16-year-old daughter talked me into building those zoomie pipes, so it’s pretty loud.”
Mark Hansford has DJed Somernites for a long, long time and said it was a great day.
“The weather’s been up and down,” he said with a laugh. “We’ll get a lot of sun, we’ll get a brief 15-minute shower, a lot of rain, but the sun comes back out, dries back up, and everyone is happy again. That’s the way summer works.”
Hansford noted that in a preview story for the weekends Cruise, Floyd had promised a rain-free day.
“He’ll be chastised at the very least,” Hansford joked.
Hanford was excited for the long-haul winner, the driver who had drove the furthest to get to Somernites.
“He’s from Ontario, Canada, and he was a first-timer,” Hansford. “He drove a 1955 Chevy 210 … it was almost 700 miles.”
Hansford said the long-hauler used many of the Canada-isms Americans love including punctuating sentences with “eh.”
“He’s a Canuck,” Hansford said.
Hansford estimated well over a thousand cars had registered and said about 500 were trucks.
“We’ve had really good turnout … just a lot of variety,” said Hansford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.