The state government saga of a former local pharmacist who found himself embroiled in a domestic abuse-related controversy has come to a close.
Timmy Truett, a Republican, elementary school principal, and pumpkin patch owner in Jackson County, has been elected to replace Laurel County’s Robert Goforth in the state House of Representatives, representing District 89, representing Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties.
Goforth, also a Republican, resigned from his seat as a state representative in August while facing charges of strangulation and assault in a case from 2020 involving his wife. He was re-elected last November despite his legal troubles, after first being voted in back in 2018.
In previous years, Goforth owned Hometown Pharmacy in Somerset on Bogle Street. In 2019, he was accused of assault by a former Pulaski County resident who made an online petition trying to stop his then-bid for governor.
Earlier this year, a petition was filed calling for Goforth’s impeachment following his re-election, but it was dismissed by a state committee.
A pretrial conference for Goforth was previously set for December 16 for the case involving the 2020 assault accusations.
Truett won the special election held Tuesday, defeating Democrat Mae Suramek.
He is principal at McKee Elementary School and operates Truett Pumpkin Patch, a popular Jackson County agritourism business.
Mac Brown, Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman, released a statement saying that Truett is “a proven leader” and will “work hard in Frankfort to improve education, protect the sanctity of life and gun rights, and be a strong voice for his constituents.”
Of the special elections held to fill a trio vacant seats in the state legislature, Republicans won all three on Tuesday.
